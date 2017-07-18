Tony Dorsett to Ezekiel Elliott: Just say no

Posted by Charean Williams on July 18, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT

Everyone, it seems, has advice for Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys star running back has had a string of off-field incidents in his first year in the NFL.

Elliott, though, should listen to someone who once was in his shoes and now has a bust in Canton.

Tony Dorsett, a running back for the Cowboys from 1977-87, advises Elliott to just say no.

“It’s like an avalanche,” Dorsett told Newy Scruggs of DFW’s NBC5. “When it comes down it could come crushing down on you, so you’ve got to be careful. You’ve got to pick and choose your people. That’s the unfortunate part about it is the fact that there’s a lot of people when you get that stardom they want to be a part of it. They want to be seen with you. They want to do this with you. They want to do that with you.

“Sometimes you got to be a little standoffish. You can be appreciative, ‘Thank you for all of this, but no I don’t want to go there. I’m not going there. I’m not going to do this.’ Plus you get caught up into positions. Then you go to a party. You don’t know these people, but some people take you to a place. You don’t know who they are, and then something goes down. The first thing they’re going to do is not going to be their names that’s splattered all over the Dallas Morning News. It’s going to be his name.”

Elliott allegedly was involved in an altercation at a Dallas bar on Sunday night. Dallas Police are investigating an assault that left a DJ with a broken nose but have not arrested anyone and did not list Elliott as a suspect in their initial report.