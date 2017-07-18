Vikings set for 52nd and final camp in Mankato

Posted by Josh Alper on July 18, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT

The Vikings moved into a new stadium last season and they’re on track to complete construction on a new training facility early next year, which will mean a change in the way they get ready for the 2018 season.

The team announced on Tuesday that they plan to hold next year’s training camp at the new facility in Eagan, Minnesota. Assuming there aren’t any delays in the completion of the construction, that makes this year’s training camp at Minnesota State University their 52nd and final one in Mankato.

“Over the past 52 years we have formed incredible relationships with Minnesota State University, Mankato, the City of Mankato, and the entire community, and those partnerships made this decision difficult,” Vikings COO Kevin Warren said in a statement. “With our increased space and amenities, the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center will give our players, coaches and staff the best opportunity to succeed, and we feel hosting training camp at our new home is the proper move for the organization and Vikings fans. We strongly believe it is important to make this announcement now so we can truly celebrate 52 years with our Mankato partners this summer.”

The team has giveaways commemorating their time in Mankato planned for fans attending this summer’s camp, which is set to start with a rookie practice on July 24.