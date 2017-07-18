Vikings set for 52nd and final camp in Mankato

The Vikings moved into a new stadium last season and they’re on track to complete construction on a new training facility early next year, which will mean a change in the way they get ready for the 2018 season.
The team announced on Tuesday that they plan to hold next year’s training camp at the new facility in Eagan, Minnesota. Assuming there aren’t any delays in the completion of the construction, that makes this year’s training camp at Minnesota State University their 52nd and final one in Mankato.
“Over the past 52 years we have formed incredible relationships with Minnesota State University, Mankato, the City of Mankato, and the entire community, and those partnerships made this decision difficult,” Vikings COO Kevin Warren said in a statement. “With our increased space and amenities, the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center will give our players, coaches and staff the best opportunity to succeed, and we feel hosting training camp at our new home is the proper move for the organization and Vikings fans. We strongly believe it is important to make this announcement now so we can truly celebrate 52 years with our Mankato partners this summer.”
The team has giveaways commemorating their time in Mankato planned for fans attending this summer’s camp, which is set to start with a rookie practice on July 24.
I have great memories of attending training camp in Mankato. As a kid, I joined the crowds swarming around players like Alan Page, Chuck Foreman, and Wally Hilgenberg to get their autographs as they walked from Gage Hall to the practice field.
More recently, I remember sitting in the stands watching practice as the hot sun beat down on me, wondering if this would be the year Tarvaris Jackson’s physical gifts would translate onto the field in games. The heat can make you think things like that.
It was a great run for Mankato. I’ll be looking forward to attending training camp just a few miles away from my home next year, with a lot nicer amenities for the fans I’m sure.
The team is a dumpster fire. The coach says things dumb enough to be part of Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live.
It’s a nice Tarvaris dream… but… that one wasn’t gonna happen due to Tarvaris (what a bad qb draft year) and the sad collection of receiving talent in those Minnesota seasons.
Makes me laugh thinking of guys like David Dixon, Bryant McKinnie or Bob Sapp trying to fit inside those dorm rooms in Mankato.
Although I’m a Packers fan, I always respected those old late 60s to mid-70s Vikings players. Some real warriors. The Purple People Eaters were badass. It must have been cool watching them in camp.
It’s nice to hear from guys on this site that have been watching the game for as long as us and have memories of — and an appreciation for — the players from the NFL’s Golden Era.
Sounds like the switch in training camp venues will be more convenient for you. Have fun.
State of the Art facilities for a world class organization…. meanwhile GB fans sit on aluminum benches….eh gawd!
I’ll miss the training camp stories that can only happen in Mankato. Remember when Keith Millard destroyed the Arby’s drive-thru? Remember when Mike Morris faked an argument with an assistant coach on the roof of Gage Hall and then threw a dummy off the roof while the team was watching? Remember Chad May getting taped to the goal post? Remember the players hanging out at the Albatross and sneaking back after curfew before the coaches caught them? I guess that kind of stuff doesn’t happen much anymore, but they definitely won’t be happening in Eagan.