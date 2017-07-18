Warren Sapp doing some defensive line coaching, training

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 18, 2017, 11:08 PM EDT

Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp has decided to get involved passing some of his knowledge and wisdom to younger generations.

Via Kevin O’Donnell of FOX 13 in Tampa, Sapp has taken to offering tips and suggestions to defensive linemen while working with ASPI Training.

Players getting tutelage from Sapp include current Buccaneers defensive tackle Clinton McDonald and former Buccaneers defensive tackle Akeem Spence, who now plays for the Detroit Lions. Buccaneers defensive George Johnson also appears to be among the group working out with Sapp.

“He’s very animated,” McDonald said. “He’s no different than he was when he was playing so far as animation and energy, his excitement. It’s just a great opportunity to have him around and learn from one of the great ones.”

Sapp entered the Hall of Fame in 2013 after a career that finished with seven Pro Bowls, four first-team All-Pro selections, 96.5 sacks from the defensive tackle spot and a Super Bowl ring.

Sapp said he didn’t want to get into coaching as a full-time vocation, but enjoys working with players one-on-one when given the opportunity.

“I just couldn’t imagine a head coach or a defensive coordinator yelling at me in some kind of fashion,” Sapp said. “This is the best way for me to do it. Give it to them in bits and pieces, hour, hour-and-a-half, they’ll grab whatever they can grab and incorporate it into their football game and maybe it will make them a better player.”