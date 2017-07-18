Will Le’Veon Bell show up for training camp?

Posted by Mike Florio on July 18, 2017, 10:05 AM EDT

Now that the Steelers and running back Le’Veon Bell have failed to negotiate a long-term deal prior to the deadline for doing so, the next question is an important one: Will Bell sign his franchise tender and show up for training camp?

Bell still hasn’t inked the one-year, $12.1 million offer that was made earlier this year. By rule, he can skip camp and the full preseason without financial consequence, showing up only days before the Week One game against Cleveland, signing the tender, and getting 17 weekly checks worth more than $711,000 each.

Although there’s nothing he can do at this point to squeeze Pittsburgh to give him a multi-year contract, the Steelers could offer more money on a one-year deal and/or a promise not to tag Bell in 2018. They also could decide to go the full-blown hardball route and rescind the franchise tender, making Bell a free agent late enough in the calendar to keep him from getting $12.1 million in 2017.

Bell’s comments make it clear that he’s not happy with the manner in which the team has valued him. Will he show up early to demonstrate his value, or will he opt to show what he’s worth by letting the team prepare for the season with someone not as skilled as Bell getting the reps?

If Bell wants to prove a point through his absence, he also could extend his holdout into the regular season, refusing to sign the tender and giving up game checks for up to 10 weeks. He can then show up, collect $711,000 for each remaining week of the season, and force the Steelers to decide whether to offer him $14.52 million to do it all over again in 2018.

However it plays out, the ride could be getting a lot bumpier for Bell and the Steelers, sooner than later.