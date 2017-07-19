Aaron Rodgers on criticism of Mike McCarthy: We’ve got his back

Posted by Charean Williams on July 19, 2017, 7:57 PM EDT

Without naming Greg Jennings, Aaron Rodgers fired back at his former receiver.

Jennings criticized Mike McCarthy on Fox Sports 1 last week, saying the coach’s conservatism has held back the Packers.

“I don’t know what he said,” Rodgers told Lance Allen of Milwaukee’s TMJ4, “but again I think it’s important that when you’re thinking about comments coming from outside the facility especially by people who haven’t been around the facility in a number of years you’ve got to take that with a grain of salt. We’re concerned with the opinions of our players and our coaching staff and our organization.”

Jennings has become a frequent critic of the Packers and Rodgers since the receiver’s contentious split with the team in 2013. Jennings last played in the NFL in 2015 and now serves as an analyst for Fox.

Jennings’ latest criticism was directed at McCarthy: “I’m just going to flat-out say it: If we had a lead, our issue wasn’t the defense — our issue was Mike McCarthy. [McCarthy] would cuff us. . . . When you watch New England play, when they have a lead, they go for your throat; they don’t relax. . . . They have a great quarterback [in Tom Brady]; they have arguably the best quarterback in football, but they have — no doubt about it — the best head coach in football.”

Rodgers defended McCarthy to Allen.

“I’ve made it pretty well known how I feel about Mike,” Rodgers said. “He’s our leader and . . . we follow his lead, and we love Mike. We believe in him, and he believes in us, and so we’ve got his back.”