Bears sign Mitchell Trubisky

Posted by Mike Florio on July 19, 2017, 1:37 PM EDT

If there’s a first-round holdout in 2017, it won’t be happening in Chicago.

The Bears have announced that quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has signed his rookie contract. Which means that six of the top 10 picks are signed.

Trubisky will receive a slotted deal worth somewhere around $28 million over four years, fully guaranteed. The big questions regarding terms will be: (1) cash flow, specifically as to payment of the signing bonus; and (2) whether the contract will include offset language as to the guarantees.

The Bears gave up a pair of third-round picks and a fourth-round pick to move from No. 3 to No. 2 in the draft, which allowed them to get Trubisky. Now the question becomes whether he’ll get to play in 2017, and if not whether he’ll be the Week One starter in 2018.