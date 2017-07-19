Court date delayed for Seahawks’ Trevone Boykin

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 19, 2017, 1:35 AM EDT

A court date for Seahawks backup quarterback Trevone Boykin has been postponed until August, according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Boykin was arrested once in March on two counts of marijuana possession and public intoxication after a car he was a passenger in backed into a bar in Dallas. He was arrested again 11 days later as the first arrest amounted to a probation violation after he pleaded no contest to charges of resisting arrest the week of the Alamo Bowl.

The new court date is now scheduled for August 22, which falls between Seattle’s second and third preseason games.

While the Seahawks have stuck with Boykin for the time being, they did sign Austin Davis to provide competition for the backup job behind Russell Wilson in training camp.

Boykin appeared in five games for Seattle as a rookie in relief of Wilson. He completed 13 of 18 passes for 145 yards with a touchdown and an interception.