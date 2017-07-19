 Skip to content

Dante Fowler arrested for simple battery, criminal mischief

Posted by Josh Alper on July 19, 2017, 11:15 AM EDT
Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler spent some of his final hours before the start of training camp in police custody.

Fowler was arrested on Tuesday night in St. Petersburg, Florida and booked into jail shortly after 9 p.m. Per a report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Fowler was charged with simple battery and criminal mischief. He was bonded out of jail early on Wednesday morning.

Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports, via a police report, that Fowler was arrested after an altercation in an apartment complex parking lot. A man allegedly criticized Fowler’s driving, leading to an argument that included Fowler hitting the other man and stepping on his glasses after they were knocked off. Fowler also allegedly took the other man’s bag of groceries, which included “recently purchased liquor,” and threw it in a lake. Fowler’s alleged victim was not injured.

The Jaguars issued a statement saying they are aware of the situation and have spoken to Fowler.

Both of the charges are misdemeanors and Fowler could also see disciplinary action taken by the league, which will likely be looking into the incident and following the legal proceedings related to the arrest.

10 Responses to “Dante Fowler arrested for simple battery, criminal mischief”
  1. rolltide510 says: Jul 19, 2017 11:16 AM

    Just a good, simple battery. No need to get all complicated when you’re whipping somebody’s ass, after all.

  2. onermedboxer says: Jul 19, 2017 11:17 AM

    Florida Gator

  3. pubesoap says: Jul 19, 2017 11:19 AM

    Not terribly bright.

  4. jimmypx says: Jul 19, 2017 11:21 AM

    Great job Dante Fowlup !!

  5. vicksdawgpound says: Jul 19, 2017 11:22 AM

    Fowler sounds like a real piece of trash that doesn’t like to be told what to do.

  6. maddenisfordorks says: Jul 19, 2017 11:24 AM

    Ahhhh! My Jags are starting things off right … AGAIN.

  7. blitzinc43 says: Jul 19, 2017 11:25 AM

    As a close friend of the organization Dant-F is really beginning to approach catastrophic flop territory

  8. waynefontesismyfather says: Jul 19, 2017 11:26 AM

    A man allegedly criticized Fowler’s driving

    Or criticized his play. I am glad the reposrt found the need to include the part of “recently purchased liquor” that was thrown into the lake.

    Alcohol abuse right there. 4 game suspension!

  9. chiefsfolife says: Jul 19, 2017 11:27 AM

    Every time I see these stories on here, it serves as a reminder to me that I turned out okay despite doing some truly idiotic stuff in my younger days. At 38 years old and counting I’ve never been arrested for anything. Fowler has me beat!

  10. joetoronto says: Jul 19, 2017 11:31 AM

    Meathead alert.

