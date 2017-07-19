Dante Fowler arrested for simple battery, criminal mischief

Posted by Josh Alper on July 19, 2017, 11:15 AM EDT

Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler spent some of his final hours before the start of training camp in police custody.

Fowler was arrested on Tuesday night in St. Petersburg, Florida and booked into jail shortly after 9 p.m. Per a report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Fowler was charged with simple battery and criminal mischief. He was bonded out of jail early on Wednesday morning.

Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports, via a police report, that Fowler was arrested after an altercation in an apartment complex parking lot. A man allegedly criticized Fowler’s driving, leading to an argument that included Fowler hitting the other man and stepping on his glasses after they were knocked off. Fowler also allegedly took the other man’s bag of groceries, which included “recently purchased liquor,” and threw it in a lake. Fowler’s alleged victim was not injured.

The Jaguars issued a statement saying they are aware of the situation and have spoken to Fowler.

Both of the charges are misdemeanors and Fowler could also see disciplinary action taken by the league, which will likely be looking into the incident and following the legal proceedings related to the arrest.