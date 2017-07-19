Dante Fowler has at least 10 traffic tickets in the last 20 months

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 19, 2017, 2:51 PM EDT

Everyone breaks an occasional traffic law, but Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler appears to be doing more than his fair share of unsafe driving.

Fowler has at least 10 traffic tickets in the last 20 months, according to Mike Kaye of First Coast News, who has searched court records in four Florida counties dating back to December of 2015.

According to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, one of Fowler’s citations was for driving 98 mph in a 55 mph zone, and another was for careless driving, causing $1,500 of property damage.

Fowler’s dangerous driving reportedly precipitated his battery and criminal mischief arrest on Tuesday. Fowler reportedly hit a man, knocked off his glasses, stepped on the glasses and took the man’s groceries and threw them in a lake, all because the man criticized Fowler’s driving.

With two arrests and 10 traffic tickets in a year and a half, Fowler is making more of an impact off the field than on it.