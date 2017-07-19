David Johnson wants 30 touches a game, won’t happen in today’s NFL

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 19, 2017, 10:01 AM EDT

Cardinals running back David Johnson says he wants to average 30 touches a game this season. That’s an admirable goal, but unrealistic in today’s NFL.

An average of 30 touches a game would equal 480 touches over a 16-game season. Only one player in NFL history, Buccaneers running back James Wilder in 1984, has topped 480 touches in a season. And in recent NFL history, no one has even come close to that: In the last 10 seasons, only two players (DeMarco Murray in 2014 and Chris Johnson in 2009) have even topped 400 touches, or an average of 25 a game for a 16-game season. In today’s NFL, teams just don’t use running backs the way they used to.

Last year Johnson managed 30 touches in a game three times. He also had 20 or fewer five times. To think he’ll make 30 touches a game the norm in 2017 is unrealistic.

And Johnson should probably be thankful for the games in which he doesn’t get 30 touches: He has two years left on his rookie contract, at salaries of $615,000 this year and $705,000 next year. He’ll want to make a lot more than that on his second contract, and getting beaten up this year will only make a big contract in the future harder to attain. Johnson will probably settle in somewhere in the 20-25 touches a game he averaged last year, and that’s a good thing for him.