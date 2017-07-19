David Johnson wants 30 touches a game, won’t happen in today’s NFL

Cardinals running back David Johnson says he wants to average 30 touches a game this season. That’s an admirable goal, but unrealistic in today’s NFL.
An average of 30 touches a game would equal 480 touches over a 16-game season. Only one player in NFL history, Buccaneers running back James Wilder in 1984, has topped 480 touches in a season. And in recent NFL history, no one has even come close to that: In the last 10 seasons, only two players (DeMarco Murray in 2014 and Chris Johnson in 2009) have even topped 400 touches, or an average of 25 a game for a 16-game season. In today’s NFL, teams just don’t use running backs the way they used to.
Last year Johnson managed 30 touches in a game three times. He also had 20 or fewer five times. To think he’ll make 30 touches a game the norm in 2017 is unrealistic.
And Johnson should probably be thankful for the games in which he doesn’t get 30 touches: He has two years left on his rookie contract, at salaries of $615,000 this year and $705,000 next year. He’ll want to make a lot more than that on his second contract, and getting beaten up this year will only make a big contract in the future harder to attain. Johnson will probably settle in somewhere in the 20-25 touches a game he averaged last year, and that’s a good thing for him.
Maybe Johnson should be saying something like “I’m gonna do the best for my team no matter how many touches I get. My focus is to help the team win games”.
His “me” attitude is the reason the Cardinals will be 9-7 at best this year.
The Cardinals probably want 9 wins this year too but that ain’t gonna happen either
He needs to take care of himself. There are very few running backs that can handle that kind of load for more than 2-3 years
Well, he was talking about combined touches, not just rushing, so it’s not impossible. Le’Veon Bell came close last year, averaging 28 combined touches over the 12 games he played.
Not a smart idea giving that many touches to a RB. Larry Johnson in 2006 had 457 touches (416 carries, 41 receptions.) After back to back 1700 yard seasons, he never played a full season after that and didn’t top 900 yards.
Yeah, because when the NFC’s best running back and his head coach are on the same page, it’s somehow a “me first” attitude?
Cardinals take the division with an 11-5 record, and Seattle bumbles to 9-7 wishing they didn’t rely on Luke Joeckel and an injured Richard Sherman to win games.
Yet another Cardinal played that can only talk about himself and not the team. Seems like everyone on that roster has that attitude.
That is a direct reflection of the ego-maniac, overrated head coach.
6-10.
maybe in 1979….
Arians doesn’t have many seasons left, be it for health reasons or people figuring out he can’t take a team to the next level. I fully expect him to run Johnson into the ground in hopes of making the playoffs. Unfortunately, they have a choker at quarterback who can’t win when it really counts. I feel bad for Fitzgerald who’s had to squander his entire career playing for Arizona. Good luck this year Cards fans, but I think you’ll be disappointed again.
No win situation. If Johnson said he wanted to limit his touches to 20 to spare his body, the same people criticizing him now would say that he is being selfish and thinking about his next contract.
I don’t think Arizona can get to the super bowl if one guy touches the ball 30 times a game. This guy isn’t Jim Brown, and it’s not the 60’s.
Some people think the Cardinals are #22 in the power rankings…🤗
Now that’s funny!!!
It’s almost as if he agreed to that lofty goal in order to say he’s willing to do whatever he can to help the team succeed.
Nah, you’re right, he’s just being selfish.
Anyone who has watched David Johnson’s career knows he is the polar opposite of a “me first” kind of guy. Incredibly talented, incredibly humble. Cardinals got lucky the RB they wanted was taken a pick earlier by the Lions…they ended up with a 10+ sack OLB in Golden instead and then landed Johnson in the next round. What a bargain they are getting for those two guys right now.
It’s never a good sign when a team’s players’ goals revolve around individual accomplishments. Their goals should be wins, playoffs. Superbowls.