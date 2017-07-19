Geronimo Allison suspended for first game of regular season

Posted by Mike Florio on July 19, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT

When the Green Bay Packers open the 2017 regular season against the Seahawks, they won’t have receiver Geronimo Allison.

The league has announced that Allison has been suspended for one game under the substance-abuse policy. The suspension undoubtedly traces to the resolution of marijuana possession charges following an arrest in September 2016.

Allison appeared in 10 games with two starts a year ago, catching 12 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

He’ll be eligible to participate in training camp and the preseason, and he’ll be eligible to return the Monday after the season-opening game against Seattle.