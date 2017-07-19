Geronimo Allison suspended for first game of regular season

When the Green Bay Packers open the 2017 regular season against the Seahawks, they won’t have receiver Geronimo Allison.
The league has announced that Allison has been suspended for one game under the substance-abuse policy. The suspension undoubtedly traces to the resolution of marijuana possession charges following an arrest in September 2016.
Allison appeared in 10 games with two starts a year ago, catching 12 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns.
He’ll be eligible to participate in training camp and the preseason, and he’ll be eligible to return the Monday after the season-opening game against Seattle.
But, but, but, he doesn’t play for the Cowboys. No other team in the league has players with off the field issues. This has to be a bogus story.
Brown County, WI is a terrible place to be for potheads. Just put it down Geronimo, it’s not worth the risk
Could a day go by without another story about a Packer being arrested or suspended?
Him and letroy are great friends
Legalize it.
Suspended for something that’s legal a couple hundred miles away… what a world…