Geronimo Allison suspended for first game of regular season

Posted by Mike Florio on July 19, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT
When the Green Bay Packers open the 2017 regular season against the Seahawks, they won’t have receiver Geronimo Allison.

The league has announced that Allison has been suspended for one game under the substance-abuse policy. The suspension undoubtedly traces to the resolution of marijuana possession charges following an arrest in September 2016.

Allison appeared in 10 games with two starts a year ago, catching 12 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

He’ll be eligible to participate in training camp and the preseason, and he’ll be eligible to return the Monday after the season-opening game against Seattle.

 

6 Responses to “Geronimo Allison suspended for first game of regular season”
  1. metalup666 says: Jul 19, 2017 4:14 PM

    But, but, but, he doesn’t play for the Cowboys. No other team in the league has players with off the field issues. This has to be a bogus story.

  2. gbpackfan3 says: Jul 19, 2017 4:15 PM

    Brown County, WI is a terrible place to be for potheads. Just put it down Geronimo, it’s not worth the risk

  3. The Phantom Stranger says: Jul 19, 2017 4:33 PM

    Could a day go by without another story about a Packer being arrested or suspended?

  4. jermainewiggins says: Jul 19, 2017 4:35 PM

    Him and letroy are great friends

  5. irishstout says: Jul 19, 2017 4:36 PM

    Legalize it.

  6. meetadam says: Jul 19, 2017 4:39 PM

    Suspended for something that’s legal a couple hundred miles away… what a world…

