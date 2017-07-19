Goodell mostly silent as his peers discuss gambling

Posted by Mike Florio on July 19, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT

During a Tuesday night appearance in New York City, the four commissioners made like the heads of the five families and convened for a public forum.

One common thread between a meeting of league poobahs and mob bosses was this: A discussion about gambling.

The full one-hour video has been posted online; the gambling discussion was just a small part of it, beginning at roughly the 36-minute mark.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was the most candid and pragmatic on the subject.

“My sense is that the law will change in the next few years in the United States,” Silver said. “And I think it’s not as much at the end of the day are leagues being for or against sports betting? It’s more a function of being realists. It’s a multi-hundred-billion-dollar illegal industry in United States. And I think ultimately as the owners of the intellectual property, we’re going to embrace it and also make sure our integrity is protected at the same time.”

For NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, who acknowledged that most bets are placed on basketball and football games and the pro and college level, the concern arises more from what it fundamentally means to be a sport that embraces and facilitates gambling.

“I don’t worry about fixing games,” Bettman said. “I don’t worry about anything other than from our standpoint what does it do to the way young people consume sports? Do they look at it as a vehicle for healthy competition with role models or do they look at it as a device to make or lose money on a bet? . . . What will it do to the environment in a stadium or in an arena if everybody’s sitting there just worrying about their bets? Does it turn us into something other than what we’ve been, more like a race track or a jai alai fronton? Not that those are bad, it’s just different than what we are.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred sees gambling as a way to enhance fan engagement, with bets being placed on all sorts of finite and discrete propositions, like whether the next pitch will be a ball or a strike. Manfred pointed out that this keeps fans watching a game that already has seemingly been decided, and that something like the pitch-by-pitch ball-strike prop can’t be manipulated the way that the outcome of a game could be.

Through it all, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had very, very little to say. When Manfred said that he’s concerned less about bets on balls and strike than he is about bets on game outcome, Goodell said, “I would agree with that.” But Goodell said nothing more on the issue.

The moderator (who in his defense was spinning many plates and trying to budget enough time to hit on all of the planned topics) should have asked Goodell a point-blank question about his current position on gambling, immediately after Silver finished his response. It’s one thing for Goodell to offer up an evasive non-answer about gambling at a press conference; it’s quite another for him to be addressing the issue in the presence of his full set of peers — peers who seem to be far more willing to accept the way the wind is blowing than Goodell ever has been.