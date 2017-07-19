Goodell wants NFL to be on all platforms, with focus on network TV

Posted by Mike Florio on July 19, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

The more things change, the more they don’t change. (I slightly changed the cliché.)

Appearing at an event with the other three major league commissioners on Tuesday night in New York, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed his league’s aspirations regarding the new and emerging platforms for distributing game content to consumers.

“For us, we want to be on all of them,” Goodell said. “Thursday night’s a great example of it. Thursday night, we’re on CBS and NBC on the network, we’re on the NFL Network all season long, and we’re also on Amazon for the first time. And Amazon sees the value of that. It doesn’t hurt the value of our network partners, and we’re very sensitive to that.”

They’re sensitive because they know that network TV continues to be the most effective way to unite a large, live audience.

“[P]rimarily our product’s on network television, which we believe in,” Goodell said. “We believe that its best days are still ahead, and it still draws a huge audience. So we want to be on all of those platforms, and we believe that our best days as well as all of sports are still ahead.”

This doesn’t mean the NFL will be shying away from new ways to deliver content.

“As we look at all the new players out there, what we’re trying to prove is that our content actually can make networks,” Goodell said. “They can create value for their consumers and for the company. And I think we’re starting to see that. I believe that ultimately live sports will do just what it did for cable television, just what it did for satellite television, and it will make platforms.”

This doesn’t mean the league will be taking the product directly to consumers, without a network or some other conduit — but with one exception. When it comes to mobile, the league will continue to explore ways to make content directly available to consumers.

Even then, unless the league is going to take a page from the “ESPN Failures” playbook, the league needs a partner to make the phones.

“We love partnership models,” Goodell said. “Our partners do things better than we do, and that’s why we partner with them. They can deliver something that we can’t do individually. We have our own network, we run it ourselves, but we believe that our network partners can produce high-quality content and make our sport even better.”

That will include having the ability to see football in an ever-growing number of platforms. But don’t assume that the NFL on network TV is dying. Goodell sees it as thriving, and as continuing to do so.