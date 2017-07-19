Goodell wants NFL to be on all platforms, with focus on network TV

The more things change, the more they don’t change. (I slightly changed the cliché.)
Appearing at an event with the other three major league commissioners on Tuesday night in New York, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed his league’s aspirations regarding the new and emerging platforms for distributing game content to consumers.
“For us, we want to be on all of them,” Goodell said. “Thursday night’s a great example of it. Thursday night, we’re on CBS and NBC on the network, we’re on the NFL Network all season long, and we’re also on Amazon for the first time. And Amazon sees the value of that. It doesn’t hurt the value of our network partners, and we’re very sensitive to that.”
They’re sensitive because they know that network TV continues to be the most effective way to unite a large, live audience.
“[P]rimarily our product’s on network television, which we believe in,” Goodell said. “We believe that its best days are still ahead, and it still draws a huge audience. So we want to be on all of those platforms, and we believe that our best days as well as all of sports are still ahead.”
This doesn’t mean the NFL will be shying away from new ways to deliver content.
“As we look at all the new players out there, what we’re trying to prove is that our content actually can make networks,” Goodell said. “They can create value for their consumers and for the company. And I think we’re starting to see that. I believe that ultimately live sports will do just what it did for cable television, just what it did for satellite television, and it will make platforms.”
This doesn’t mean the league will be taking the product directly to consumers, without a network or some other conduit — but with one exception. When it comes to mobile, the league will continue to explore ways to make content directly available to consumers.
Even then, unless the league is going to take a page from the “ESPN Failures” playbook, the league needs a partner to make the phones.
“We love partnership models,” Goodell said. “Our partners do things better than we do, and that’s why we partner with them. They can deliver something that we can’t do individually. We have our own network, we run it ourselves, but we believe that our network partners can produce high-quality content and make our sport even better.”
That will include having the ability to see football in an ever-growing number of platforms. But don’t assume that the NFL on network TV is dying. Goodell sees it as thriving, and as continuing to do so.
As we utter the sacred word “Goodell” a horde of guilt ridden Patriots fans will magically appear and go into a frenzy.
Roger is the best B S artist of all the major sports commissioners hands down. Could talk a dog off a meat wagon.
Goodell could get the NFL onto a lot more platforms by resigning.
It doesn’t matter how many platforms you have. If the product on the field stinks people won’t watch.
All games need to be on broadcast TV or free internet.
Tired of having to spend a fortune for DirecTV.
Dropped it last year for Over the air and internet only TV.
The NFL offerings sucked.
Goodell will do whatever Jerry Jones tells him to.
“I believe that ultimately live sports will do just what it did for cable television, just what it did for satellite television, and it will make platforms.”
This is the key sentence. And observe how there is no distinction between broadcast networks and cable networks in this article.
All of these sports started on broadcast networks. But it’s been years since I could watch my local MLB team on television due to the walled garden of cable. It’s the same with college football: I can watch SEC games every weekend, but I live in PAC 12 country. NBA is the same way.
Thanks to Nixon, laws were passed so that I could watch my local NFL team on TV (almost) every weekend. But now that the FCC has allowed the cable networks to scramble Limited Basic channels, and then rolled back those laws passed by Congress in the 70s, the league office is now free to limit – or eliminate – what we get to watch on broadcast television.
Go ahead and pay attention to what he is saying, but do not assume he is only talking about mobile or digital…you need to also pay attention to what he is NOT saying.
Red like the pig please explain to me exactly why patriot fans are guilt ridden !Patriot fans have nothing to be guilty about !NOTHING!
Goodell on the other hand sure does, starting with the lie that 11/12 footballs were “2pounds under”.
We are still basking in the glow of Super Bowl win number five!
Roger that!!