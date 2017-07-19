James Conner has the NFL’s best-selling rookie jersey

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 19, 2017, 5:35 AM EDT

Steelers running back James Conner was the 105th player chosen in this year’s NFL draft. But he’s first in jersey sales.

According to data released by Dick’s Sporting Goods, Conner’s jersey is the No. 1 best seller among NFL rookies this year. Among all NFL players, only Dak Prescott and Tom Brady have sold more jerseys this year.

Conner’s No. 30 jersey was expected to sell well this year. He’s well-liked among Pittsburgh fans because he was a college star at Pitt, and he has an inspirational back story as a cancer survivor.

The other rookies in the Top 5 in jersey sales are Houston’s Deshaun Watson, Cleveland’s Myles Garrett, Chicago’s Mitch Trubisky and Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt.