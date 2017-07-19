James Hardy’s death ruled a suicide

Posted by Josh Alper on July 19, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT

Former Bills wide receiver James Hardy was found dead in the Maumee River in Fort Wayne, Indiana in June and the local medical examiner has made a ruling about the manner of his death.

Allen County Coroner’s Office chief investigator Michael Burris announced on Wednesday, via ESPN.com, that the office has ruled that Hardy drowned and that his death has been ruled a suicide.

The ruling was made based on evidence found on Hardy’s body as well as his psychiatric history. Harris was committed to a mental health facility in 2014 after being found not competent to stand trial for resisting arrest during a confrontation with law enforcement.

Hardy was a second-round pick in 2008, but only played 16 games for the Bills over two years as injuries helped bring his career to a quick ending.