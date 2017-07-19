Jerry Hughes eager to get back to double-digit sack seasons

Posted by Charean Williams on July 19, 2017, 8:28 PM EDT

After double-digit sack seasons in 2013 and 2014, Jerry Hughes had only 11 sacks the past two seasons combined. The Bills pass-rusher seemed ill-fit in Rex Ryan’s defense, but he also battled hamstring issues last season.

“Last year just being banged up as the season got long, dealt with some hamstring issues,” Hughes told Alex Marvez and Bill Polian on SiriusXM. “I really wanted to kind of come in early in the offseason and nip that in the bud quickly so that way I can go out there this fall and perform at high level like I know I can.”

Hughes, who has 31 sacks in four seasons in Buffalo after three unproductive seasons in Indianapolis, offered high praise to new coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

“Night and day just on how very detail-oriented they are, starting Day One when we walked into the building,” Hughes said.

Hughes expects a return to Frazier’s 4-3 scheme to benefit him and the team. The Bills ranked fourth in total defense in 2014, the year before Ryan arrived, but fell to 19th each of the past two seasons playing Ryan’s complex hybrid.

The Bills, as their fans are painfully aware, have not qualified for the playoffs since the 1999 season and have not won a playoff game since the 1995 season.