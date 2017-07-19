Jerry Jones says firing Tom Landry was doing right thing for greater good of team

While speaking to several hundred youth, middle and high school coaches Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he has been accused of not having “the appreciation for how much difference a coach can make.”
“That couldn’t be further from the truth,” Jones said.
Jones must have forgotten his relationship with Jimmy Johnson ended when Jones famously proclaimed “any one of 500 coaches could have won those Super Bowls” after the Cowboys’ championships in 1992-93. Barry Switzer won the team’s third title of the 1990s in 1995.
Jones, though, does remember that he has yet to be forgiven by some longtime Cowboys fans for his firing of Tom Landry. Jones’ first act as owner in 1989 was to replace Landry with Jimmy Johnson.
It obviously worked out for the Cowboys, which is how Jones defended an unpopular move.
“I had such respect for coach Tom Landry,” Jones said. “I was motivated to be a part of this organization, the Cowboy organization and the NFL in no small part because of coach Landry. Yet, probably no one has had more criticism . . . than what I got when I basically made the change to coach Landry and asked Jimmy Johnson to come in and be the coach. That is just in my mind an illustration of the hard decisions that sometimes you have to make doing the right thing possibly for the greater good of the team.”
I think he handled it poorly. He could have approached Landry and said he was going to make a change and instead of firing him he could resign. Maybe he did. Who knows. No matter what, he’ll never live down that he fired Tom Landry–one of the most respected coaches ever. Maybe he should have thought about that before being a jerk…but then again, that’s not the way Jerruh does things.
what a pompous turd. I guess he burned out on that one hard decision because his team has stunk for a long, long time.
Jones’ mistreatment of Tom Landry went beyond the way he fired him. He also took away the Landry sons’ tickets to Cowboy games.
This no-class behavior was the reason why Landry disowned the Cowboys and became a fan of the Giants (who he originally played/coached for) in the last 10 years of his life. This was documented in Mark Ribowsky’s biography of Tom Landry, “The Last Cowboy”.
Then he went and fired Jimmy Johnson for the greater good of his own ego.
I’ve tried and tried, but I can’t see why anyone would respect Jerry Jones.
THE COWBOYS. It’s not about championships, it about image. Nobody does it better.
This is clearly a backhanded attempt to get recognition by this poor excuse of a man.
No class at all, zero.
Without jimmy johnson, jerry jones would be as mediocre an owner as Jeff Lurie.
As much as I hate to agree with him, he was right in letting Landry go. The game had passed him by. The team was devoid of talent. So, yes, Jerry can take credit for doing two good things in his tenure as owner of the Cowboys: he let Landry go and he hired Jimmy Johnson. Jerry can also take credit for every bone headed move since then and they are legion. As a Redskins fan, I applaud his approach.
He made the right decision. Landry never would have won with those teams. Johnson could allow and control the chaos those guys fed off of. As long as Aikman was Aikman, Jimmy had the rest covered. Landry would have had a team of Aikmans (i.e. no ‘Whitehouse’) and they would have failed
The 49ers, Packers, Broncos, Rams and Ravens thank you for letting Jimmy Johnson go!!
His ego fired Landry because he was more popular than Jones. Then when Jimmy Johnson started winning, Jones ego couldn’t stand the coach being more popular than the owner/GM and fired him as well.
Jones wants yes men, which is why Garrett is puppet and a long tenured coach.
Literally my last day as a dallas fan. i`ve despised them ever since.
Michael Irvin once told a story from his rookie year in 1988. Before a game, Tom Landry gathered the players for a pep talk and it wasn’t your typical rah rah speech. Instead, Landry implored the team not to go out and embarrass themselves. Irvin was stunned by this. As a Cowboys fan, this was always the indicator that Coach Landry’s time had passed and he needed to go.
Let me fix the error in the title of your article, ” Jerry Jones says firing Tom Landry was the right thing to do for the greater good of Jerrah Jones.”
Hogwash. Landry was stymied by poor player personnel decisions and less than stellar drafts during the 1980s. The front office was where the changes were needed as much if not more so.
The only reason Jerry Jones had any success in the 1990s was because he found an owner who was a royal cheapskate in Mike Lynn at Minnesota.
Lynn was ticked off that he was having to pay top tier draft choices major bucks coming out of college, and his solution was to come up with an excuse to off-load three years worth of those draft picks in exchange for Herschel Walker. This isn’t meant to diss Jimmy Johnson, who did a very good job as head coach, but Jones wouldn’t have three Super Bowl rings without the bounty Lynn happily handed over for Herschel Walker. As a Viking fan, the most disgusting part about that trade was the fact that Lynn made it not because he was stupid, but because he preferred saving money to winning.
The Landry firing was handled poorly and Jones knows it. He could have met with him privately and offered him a position as a team consultant or even a job in the GM arena (not that Landry would have taken either). You don’t just cut loose a 29 year head coach like that.
It’s too bad a fan base can’t fire an owner.