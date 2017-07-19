Kyle Rudolph praises Teddy Bridgewater’s work ethic in recovery process

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 19, 2017, 3:03 AM EDT

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater continues to make strides in his lengthy recovery from a devastating knee injury sustained during training camp last August. While it may still be too early to know whether Bridgewater can get back to the form he showed before the injury, he seems to be giving it every chance he’s got in the meantime.

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph marveled at Bridgewater’s drive through the process.

“He’s unbelievable,” Rudolph said from his youth camp, via Tim Yotter of Viking Update. With the way that he works each and every day, I don’t think people realize what it’s like when the end is not near,” Rudolph said Monday. “I’ve been through a lot of surgeries. Every surgery I’ve had has been three to six months rehab and you can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“When you have an injury as devastating and severe as his, you know there’s light at the end of the tunnel, but you know it’s way down the road. The way that he continues to work each and every day – and he doesn’t care that it’s going to take waking up and doing the same thing over and over and over again to get him back to where he was – I think you see that with him right now.”

Rudolph, guard Alex Boone and head coach Mike Zimmer have been among those to speak in cautiously optimistic terms regarding Bridgewater’s progress in recent weeks. He’s been throwing regularly, including without a knee brace at times.

But if there is a chance that Bridgewater can get back to full strength, he doesn’t appear that intends to waste that opportunity.