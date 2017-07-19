Land rush could be coming for Kirk Cousins

Quarterback Kirk Cousins says he’s entrusting his football future to the Lord. And that may not be the only thing Cousins has in common with Hall of Fame defensive end Reggie White.
White, the NFL’s first high-profile unrestricted free agent, famously said that God told him to go to Green Bay.It was the culmination of a pursuit that has been unrivaled in 25 years since then, but for maybe the Peyton Manning sweepstakes of 2012.
For Cousins, multiple teams may already be plotting to make a run at him in March. Some league insiders believe the 49ers decided to wait until next year as an alternative to trading for him this year, given the ransom that Washington CEO Brice (typing accent) Allen wanted. The Browns also were contemplating a run at Cousins, and possibly will do so again based on how their quarterbacks perform in 2017.
Don’t overlook the Rams, either. New coach Sean McVay got the job due in large part to the work he did with Cousins over the last two seasons. If McVay doesn’t deem Jared Goff to be the answer — and/or if McVay doesn’t want to have to deal with Cousins as a 49er for the next five or six years — the Rams could get in on the land rush, too.
Other teams also could be interested, based on age, performance, and health of current starters. From the Bills to the Jets to the Bengals to the Jaguars to the Broncos to the Vikings to the Saints (if Drew Brees leaves) to the Cardinals (if Carson Palmer retires), Cousins could find himself at the center of a storm that would shock most observers.
It would shock most observers because there continues to be a “why him?” vibe surrounding Cousins. Part of that comes from the fact that Washington’s default emotion regarding Cousins continues to be ambivalence.
That said, Washington has used the franchise tag on Cousins twice. Don’t rule out Washington using it a third time. Which would mean that Cousins will have made more than $78 million for three years with Washington.
Which should get every franchise quarterback to embrace year-to-year life under the franchise tag.
So much conjecture. Thanks Capt. Obvious….Im shocked NFL teams could be interested in a QB.
How many teams have the cap room to sign him?
Can’t be many.
His agent is earning “easy money” if this keeps up.
He could also play like stinky garbage this year and have his worth drop off a cliff (aka Osweiler Syndrome).
Entirely within the realm of possibility, since, you know, he is Kirk Cousins.
It’s a good thing they drafted RG3 too, incare something happened to cousins ….. oh ….
It is very similar to when Drew Brees left SD.
Think about that. SD had the #1 pick and Drew Bress and screwed it all up.
Because God cares how much Kirk Cousins is overpaid….
He is average at best……He is no Dak Prescott as that guy is a leader and will win 3 SB’s in the next 5 years.
The team that actually signs him next year will set their franchise back 10 years minimum.
Somebody should give up the farm now to get him…unless they are planning on sucking/tanking this season to get a top pick next year for drafting a QB
When the Eagles traded up for Wentz and gave up so much, they said, basically, looking at who is around the league, and how many teams have starters either getting old, or aren’t very good, the demand for quality QB’s is going to go through the roof. The felt they had to get one while they had the chance, because in 2-3 years people would be paying astronomical numbers for what amount to average QB’s
Time will tell if Wentz is an elite QB or just a guy, but the idea behind the deal has certainly proven true. Besides the teams mentioned, Eli is getting up there, Ben isn’t getting any younger, Rivers isn’t way up. Even guys like Flacco/Ryan/Rodgers are well on the wrong side of 30
There are going to be an awful lot of teams looking for new QB’s over the next few years, plus the teams looking for better ones. There is a reason why top 20 QB’s almost never hit the open market, let alone top 10 or top 5
What do people think the probability is of Cousins winning a Super Bowl in his career? I say it’s something like a 5% chance at best.
Keep in mind that in the AFC that Peyton, Ben and Brady have appeared in the Super Bowl 14 of the last 16 years and the other years it was Rich Gannon who was the MVP in 2002 and Flacco who had to beat both Manning and Brady in the playoffs in 2012. In the NFC the list is Ryan, Newton, Wilson, Kaepernick, Eli, Rodgers, Brees, Warner.
Cousins is worse then all those players except Kaepernick. Although, Kaepernick was unbelievable that year so Cousins probably couldn’t play at that level.
Cousins’ only chance is to end up on a team with a very strong defense. Something like Houston, where he doesn’t have to do very much.
Of course God told Reggie to go to Green Bay, where else would he tell him to go? Unfortunately Green Bay already has a quarterback so Cousins will have to go elsewhere.
PFT rates the skins at 23 . how can that be with boy wonder as the QB ?
A player’s worth is based on how many teams want him and will pay him.
This is why I don’t get the Redskin fans who say “let him go, he’s mediocre”. Who exactly do you have to replace him ?? If Cousins is mediocre, why would every team that needs a QB want him ??
The price of a good QB is exactly the same price of a good lawyer. Exactly what you pay, regardless of the number.
I would welcome him to Denver in a second. Dump the 1st round mistake in Lynch, Keep Siemian as the backup and then have Chad Kelly as your third.
Irony.
Washington went a million years without a qb. Finally got one. No idea how to handle it.
Other Washington incompetents took over govt. went a million years talking about repeal and replace. Finally got the opportunity. No idea how to handle it.
End result? Little guy (fans) on one hand and poor folk who can’t afford ins. On the other take the brunt. Neither at fault. Great system of life we have here.
With his receiving group, I don’t see him having a great year. If he does with the minimal talent around him, he is worth every penny.
Somehow, I think the Lord has other matters more prioritized…
this is the problem with the NFL the belief that if you have a “Franchise” QB you will somehow be in line to win a Super Bowl.. that is fantasy.. how many years are we going to see Andrew Luck not make the playoffs or the Colts have no shot at winning? How about the Lions? How bout the Saints? These teams have their Franchise QB but they cost so much you can’t put a winning team around them. If you pay “Kurt” Cousins 30 million you won’t be able to afford a decent team around him. Yet he will get paid and the other QB’s in the league who are better than him will too. I got an idea.. build a sick D and a solid running game get a QB to “manage” the game and roll the dice.
I don’t understand why anybody really thinks Cousin’s deserves franchise QB money, least of all the Redskins.
He’s above average on his best days and pretty much average over the course of an entire season. But where you really can earn your money is when the season is on the line. Like his only playoff appearance (the Redskins lost) or last year’s final game of the season where the Redskins needed to win to get in, had the ball late in the game trailing by less than a TD and Cousins promptly threw an INT.
Does that sound like a $23M QB to you?
No matter who signs him, he’s still way overpaid.