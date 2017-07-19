Letroy Guion taking DUI arrest to trial in Hawaii

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 19, 2017, 12:13 AM EDT

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Letroy Guion is taking his case to trial after being arrested on DUI charges in Hawaii last month.

According to the Associated Press, Guion’s attorney, Kevin O’Grady, is seeking witnesses of the arrest for the upcoming trial, which is scheduled for August.

He was pulled over in Waikiki for drifting between lanes and failed a breathalyzer test. Police records of the incident quoted Guion as telling officers “I know I’m drunk.”

“I’ve been drinking Hennessy all night,” Guion told police. “I don’t drink any of that weak stuff, only the hard stuff.”

Records of the arrest had Guion’s blood alcohol level at 0.086 percent, which is 0.006 over the legal limit in Hawaii.

It would seem that Guion doesn’t have much of a defense on the surface unless procedures weren’t correctly adhered to. Nevertheless, he appears set on giving a trial a chance.

Guion is already suspended for the first four games of this season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. An additional suspension for violating the conduct policy could be forthcoming as well.