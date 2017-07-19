Lions could easily make peace with Calvin Johnson

Posted by Mike Florio on July 19, 2017, 1:02 PM EDT

The Lions, who have faced periodic criticism in recent months from their most recent (and, frankly, rare) superstar player, hope to smooth things over with Calvin Johnson, in part by inviting him to training camp. But if the goal is to make nice with a player who was better than great, the Lions could do something far more tangible, and meaningful.

First, they could release him from the reserve/retired list. After Johnson recently made it more clear than ever before that he stopped playing because he didn’t perceive a path to a Super Bowl in Detroit, let him go find one. Sure, he’s been retired for a year, but so was Marshawn Lynch.

From Detroit’s perspective, the team got as far in one year without Johnson as it ever did in nine years with him. So let him go, if that’s what he wants. (There’s a good chance it’s not what he wants, so why not call his bluff?)

Before making the move, it could make sense to call around to see whether someone would give up a late-round pick for him (after figuring out whether he’d be interested in un-retiring), like the Seahawks got for Lynch. Regardless, now that we know that Johnson left in large part due to the lack of a light at the end of the tunnel, why not find a way for him to come back?

Second, the Lions could refund the money Johnson paid for the privilege of retiring. Though the precedent had been set by the way the Lions treated Barry Sanders in 1999, he abruptly retired on the eve of camp. Johnson left at a time when the team had a full and fair chance to try to begin filling his shoes, which they did by adding Marvin Jones in free agency.

Also, plenty of other stars have been allowed to walk away without having to cough up money paid to him years earlier. Though the Lions were within their rights, it doesn’t make it right that they reportedly had him kick back more than $1 million dollars, which is a pittance for the billion-dollar business but a big deal for a guy who wants to make whatever he was able to earn last as long as possible.