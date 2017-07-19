 Skip to content

Lions take down playoff appearance banners

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 19, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT
The Lions made the playoffs last season, but they won’t hang a banner at Ford Field to celebrate it. And they’ve jettisoned previous playoff appearance banners as well.

Banners celebrating the Lions’ playoff appearances have been taken down, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. The Lions made the playoffs as a wild card and lost in the first round of the postseason in 2014, 2011, 1999, 1997, 1995, 1994, 1982 and 1970.

The Lions are keeping up their division championship banners. The Lions won the NFL Western Division in 1935, the National Conference in 1952, the Western Conference in 1953, 1954 and 1957, and the NFC Central in 1983, 1991 and 1993.

And, of course, the Lions are keeping up their NFL championship banners from 1935, 1952, 1953 and 1957.

Lions President Rod Wood explained that he wanted to celebrate something bigger than just getting to the playoffs. That would mean winning the NFC North, the NFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl, three things Detroit has never done.

23 Responses to “Lions take down playoff appearance banners”
  1. screwmemean says: Jul 19, 2017 12:18 PM

    You know you suck when you celebrate playoff losses.

  2. thefappingbearcutler says: Jul 19, 2017 12:21 PM

    Please tell me they didn’t take down the 0-16 banner! That needs to stay as a reminder of Matt Millen!

  3. cardsfann1 says: Jul 19, 2017 12:25 PM

    One Pride!!!

  4. tokyolionsfan says: Jul 19, 2017 12:26 PM

    good. as a long suffering lions fan, it always disappointed me to enter the dome and ford field and see mediocrity highlighted. I’m on board with the new regime and think they are moving the franchise in the proper direction.

  5. artliedtocleveland says: Jul 19, 2017 12:28 PM

    Easily the worst organization in professional sports. I’d rather be a garbage man then play for these bums

  6. rob471773 says: Jul 19, 2017 12:30 PM

    Wait the Lions have only won their division 3 times in the Super Bowl era? That is truly depressing.

  7. xlivsaints says: Jul 19, 2017 12:31 PM

    Colts should take notes

  8. lionsandvikingsandbearsohmy says: Jul 19, 2017 12:32 PM

    So, they have zero banners now? The playoff appearance ones were the only thing they had to be proud of!

  9. superpunky5 says: Jul 19, 2017 12:34 PM

    Detroit should stick to making cars!

  10. therealraider says: Jul 19, 2017 12:35 PM

    Wait… what? The Lions have never won their division? Ever? .. That cant be accurate. If so, That is beyond pathetic.

  11. ariani1985 says: Jul 19, 2017 12:38 PM

    packers should take note also.

  12. don444 says: Jul 19, 2017 12:39 PM

    Not a big fan of hanging banners for wild card appearances, so Lions fans shouldn’t have any big issue with that.

  13. bkostela says: Jul 19, 2017 12:39 PM

    How many teams around the league HAVEN’T won their division since realignment in 2002? Can’t be very many.

  14. thirstymofo says: Jul 19, 2017 12:42 PM

    “If you’re not first, you’re last.”

  15. xavier179 says: Jul 19, 2017 12:42 PM

    But it is good enough for the Colts!

  16. vancouversportsbro says: Jul 19, 2017 12:44 PM

    Culture change. Next step, take away the golf charity tournaments and pool table near the change room.

  17. bkostela says: Jul 19, 2017 12:46 PM

    I looked it up. Bills, Browns, Jaguars, Lions. Only four teams out of 32 haven’t won their division since 2002.

  18. PiedPiper says: Jul 19, 2017 12:46 PM

    I say kudos to them. It a case of stepping up and taking some pride.

  19. ducknichols50 says: Jul 19, 2017 12:49 PM

    better grab a snickers

  20. vikingf0rlife says: Jul 19, 2017 12:53 PM

    The Lions are the worst team in the NFC.

  21. packattack1967 says: Jul 19, 2017 12:56 PM

    Like 90% of the posters on here should throw away their participation trophies.

  22. mvp43 says: Jul 19, 2017 1:02 PM

    0-16

  23. damcmp says: Jul 19, 2017 1:04 PM

    Texans win by default.. When Peyton went down and now with the other bottom feeders in the AFC South on tie breakers

  24. TheDPR says: Jul 19, 2017 1:05 PM

    Irsay will take those used banners. His team can never have enough of them.

  25. Bob says: Jul 19, 2017 1:07 PM

    Good for them for setting higher standards.

