Lions take down playoff appearance banners

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 19, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT

The Lions made the playoffs last season, but they won’t hang a banner at Ford Field to celebrate it. And they’ve jettisoned previous playoff appearance banners as well.

Banners celebrating the Lions’ playoff appearances have been taken down, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. The Lions made the playoffs as a wild card and lost in the first round of the postseason in 2014, 2011, 1999, 1997, 1995, 1994, 1982 and 1970.

The Lions are keeping up their division championship banners. The Lions won the NFL Western Division in 1935, the National Conference in 1952, the Western Conference in 1953, 1954 and 1957, and the NFC Central in 1983, 1991 and 1993.

And, of course, the Lions are keeping up their NFL championship banners from 1935, 1952, 1953 and 1957.

Lions President Rod Wood explained that he wanted to celebrate something bigger than just getting to the playoffs. That would mean winning the NFC North, the NFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl, three things Detroit has never done.