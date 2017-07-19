Lions take down playoff appearance banners

The Lions made the playoffs last season, but they won’t hang a banner at Ford Field to celebrate it. And they’ve jettisoned previous playoff appearance banners as well.
Banners celebrating the Lions’ playoff appearances have been taken down, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. The Lions made the playoffs as a wild card and lost in the first round of the postseason in 2014, 2011, 1999, 1997, 1995, 1994, 1982 and 1970.
The Lions are keeping up their division championship banners. The Lions won the NFL Western Division in 1935, the National Conference in 1952, the Western Conference in 1953, 1954 and 1957, and the NFC Central in 1983, 1991 and 1993.
And, of course, the Lions are keeping up their NFL championship banners from 1935, 1952, 1953 and 1957.
Lions President Rod Wood explained that he wanted to celebrate something bigger than just getting to the playoffs. That would mean winning the NFC North, the NFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl, three things Detroit has never done.
Please tell me they didn’t take down the 0-16 banner! That needs to stay as a reminder of Matt Millen!
good. as a long suffering lions fan, it always disappointed me to enter the dome and ford field and see mediocrity highlighted. I’m on board with the new regime and think they are moving the franchise in the proper direction.
Wait the Lions have only won their division 3 times in the Super Bowl era? That is truly depressing.
Colts should take notes
So, they have zero banners now? The playoff appearance ones were the only thing they had to be proud of!
Wait… what? The Lions have never won their division? Ever? .. That cant be accurate. If so, That is beyond pathetic.
packers should take note also.
Not a big fan of hanging banners for wild card appearances, so Lions fans shouldn’t have any big issue with that.
How many teams around the league HAVEN’T won their division since realignment in 2002? Can’t be very many.
Culture change. Next step, take away the golf charity tournaments and pool table near the change room.
I looked it up. Bills, Browns, Jaguars, Lions. Only four teams out of 32 haven’t won their division since 2002.
I say kudos to them. It a case of stepping up and taking some pride.
Like 90% of the posters on here should throw away their participation trophies.
Texans win by default.. When Peyton went down and now with the other bottom feeders in the AFC South on tie breakers
Irsay will take those used banners. His team can never have enough of them.
Good for them for setting higher standards.