Marty Hurney wants to be analytical, not emotional, as Panthers G.M.

Posted by Josh Alper on July 19, 2017, 2:33 PM EDT

Marty Hurney’s second stint as the General Manager of the Panthers officially started on Wednesday, although this one started with a little more certainty about an end date than his first one.

Hurney is an interim hire after Panthers owner Jerry Richardson fired Dave Gettleman on Monday and Hurney did not delve into reasons for that decision at a press conference, saying only that Richardson doesn’t make “rash” calls and that he’s not thinking about anything beyond doing his job through the end of the 2017 season. That’s when the Panthers will look for a permanent hire to fill the G.M. role.

Whoever takes that job will be impacted by Hurney’s moves as he said he’s been given the responsibility of making decisions that will have both short- and long-term consequences for the Panthers. At the top of the list of such decisions are possible contract extensions for linebacker Thomas Davis and tight end Greg Olsen, which many view as related to Gettleman’s departure — Hurney cited “dealing with people” as one of his own strengths — due to the way the former G.M. handled things with other veteran Panthers.

Hurney didn’t tip his cap about what the team will do, saying that they are “part of the big picture,” but did reference similar calls during his first stint. Hurney was criticized for some long-term pacts that clogged the Carolina cap without helping them on the field and said he wants the “analytical part” of his brain to drive any of the decisions he makes.

“When the emotional part takes over that is not good,” Hurney said.

Hurney said his first order of business is to meet with coach Ron Rivera and that he’s confident the two of them will work together to make the right decisions for the team in the near and long terms.