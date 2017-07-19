Marty Hurney wants to be analytical, not emotional, as Panthers G.M.

Marty Hurney’s second stint as the General Manager of the Panthers officially started on Wednesday, although this one started with a little more certainty about an end date than his first one.
Hurney is an interim hire after Panthers owner Jerry Richardson fired Dave Gettleman on Monday and Hurney did not delve into reasons for that decision at a press conference, saying only that Richardson doesn’t make “rash” calls and that he’s not thinking about anything beyond doing his job through the end of the 2017 season. That’s when the Panthers will look for a permanent hire to fill the G.M. role.
Whoever takes that job will be impacted by Hurney’s moves as he said he’s been given the responsibility of making decisions that will have both short- and long-term consequences for the Panthers. At the top of the list of such decisions are possible contract extensions for linebacker Thomas Davis and tight end Greg Olsen, which many view as related to Gettleman’s departure — Hurney cited “dealing with people” as one of his own strengths — due to the way the former G.M. handled things with other veteran Panthers.
Hurney didn’t tip his cap about what the team will do, saying that they are “part of the big picture,” but did reference similar calls during his first stint. Hurney was criticized for some long-term pacts that clogged the Carolina cap without helping them on the field and said he wants the “analytical part” of his brain to drive any of the decisions he makes.
“When the emotional part takes over that is not good,” Hurney said.
Hurney said his first order of business is to meet with coach Ron Rivera and that he’s confident the two of them will work together to make the right decisions for the team in the near and long terms.
Not that I have insider knowledge of the situation, but isn’t that EXACTLY why Gettleman was fired? Or at least what was insinuated?
Make decisions based on future performances rather than former value? Sounds like the last guy…
This will prove to be a huge mistake by Jerry Richardson.
So you want to do what got the last guy fired? Brilliant plan there Einstein.
Just be smart. But if you want to be analytical, start by analyzing your QB. Nothing else really matters. Your QB is a 10 physically, but a 3 mentally. Maybe not even a three. Shake that up and analyze it. Sound like fun? At least the job pays well. Good luck! I’m not being emotional or analytical. I’m not being political. I’m being honest.