Mike Priefer wants to use Dalvin Cook on kick returns

Posted by Josh Alper on July 19, 2017, 7:49 AM EDT

Adrian Peterson wasn’t the only player to leave the Vikings this offseason.

They also saw Cordarrelle Patterson depart for the Raiders as a free agent, leaving them with an opening at kick returner to go with the one at running back that opened when Peterson was released. Viking special teams coach Mike Priefer wouldn’t mind seeing the same player get a chance at filling both roles.

Priefer said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he has spoken to Vikings coach Mike Zimmer about using second-round pick Dalvin Cook as a kick returner during his rookie season. Cook didn’t hold that job at Florida State, but showed plenty of ability to break off big plays in his offensive role.

Priefer also said that he’s not holding his breath for Zimmer to say yes about putting Cook back on kicks and he can probably give up on the notion altogether if Cook winds up as the starting running back when the team’s work wraps up this summer. The cupboard isn’t bare for Priefer, however. Fifth-round pick Rodney Adams starred as a returner at South Florida and is a leading candidate to take over in Minnesota.