Mike Priefer wants to use Dalvin Cook on kick returns

Posted by Josh Alper on July 19, 2017, 7:49 AM EDT
Getty Images

Adrian Peterson wasn’t the only player to leave the Vikings this offseason.

They also saw Cordarrelle Patterson depart for the Raiders as a free agent, leaving them with an opening at kick returner to go with the one at running back that opened when Peterson was released. Viking special teams coach Mike Priefer wouldn’t mind seeing the same player get a chance at filling both roles.

Priefer said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he has spoken to Vikings coach Mike Zimmer about using second-round pick Dalvin Cook as a kick returner during his rookie season. Cook didn’t hold that job at Florida State, but showed plenty of ability to break off big plays in his offensive role.

Priefer also said that he’s not holding his breath for Zimmer to say yes about putting Cook back on kicks and he can probably give up on the notion altogether if Cook winds up as the starting running back when the team’s work wraps up this summer. The cupboard isn’t bare for Priefer, however. Fifth-round pick Rodney Adams starred as a returner at South Florida and is a leading candidate to take over in Minnesota.

6 Comments
6 Responses to “Mike Priefer wants to use Dalvin Cook on kick returns”
  1. pzebich says: Jul 19, 2017 8:13 AM

    We got an excellent punt returner, I’m pretty sure he can also return kicks.

  2. bmorepositive123 says: Jul 19, 2017 8:33 AM

    Mike was quoted as saying “running backs don’t take enough of a beating, lets throw him in on plays where guys are flying at him at 15mph while he’s stationary”

  3. fmc651 says: Jul 19, 2017 8:33 AM

    Let Rodney Adams handle that Coach P. I wouldn’t want to see Cook hurt on special teams.

  4. blowfishes says: Jul 19, 2017 8:39 AM

    There are plenty of other options rather than risking a ST injury on your (potential) starting RB.

    Not only is there Adams, there’s Böhringer, Coley, Sherels, McKinnon, and even Bishop Sankey!

  5. Frazier28/7 says: Jul 19, 2017 8:41 AM

    Patterson on kick return
    and Munnerlyn in the nickle were the only big losses.

    Dalvin Cook will rush for more yards than Adrian Peterson.

  6. razzzmajazzz says: Jul 19, 2017 8:50 AM

    Someone should use Dalvin Cook’s face as a punching bag.

