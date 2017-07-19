Mike Priefer wants to use Dalvin Cook on kick returns

Adrian Peterson wasn’t the only player to leave the Vikings this offseason.
They also saw Cordarrelle Patterson depart for the Raiders as a free agent, leaving them with an opening at kick returner to go with the one at running back that opened when Peterson was released. Viking special teams coach Mike Priefer wouldn’t mind seeing the same player get a chance at filling both roles.
Priefer said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he has spoken to Vikings coach Mike Zimmer about using second-round pick Dalvin Cook as a kick returner during his rookie season. Cook didn’t hold that job at Florida State, but showed plenty of ability to break off big plays in his offensive role.
Priefer also said that he’s not holding his breath for Zimmer to say yes about putting Cook back on kicks and he can probably give up on the notion altogether if Cook winds up as the starting running back when the team’s work wraps up this summer. The cupboard isn’t bare for Priefer, however. Fifth-round pick Rodney Adams starred as a returner at South Florida and is a leading candidate to take over in Minnesota.
We got an excellent punt returner, I’m pretty sure he can also return kicks.
Mike was quoted as saying “running backs don’t take enough of a beating, lets throw him in on plays where guys are flying at him at 15mph while he’s stationary”
Let Rodney Adams handle that Coach P. I wouldn’t want to see Cook hurt on special teams.
There are plenty of other options rather than risking a ST injury on your (potential) starting RB.
Not only is there Adams, there’s Böhringer, Coley, Sherels, McKinnon, and even Bishop Sankey!
Patterson on kick return
and Munnerlyn in the nickle were the only big losses.
Dalvin Cook will rush for more yards than Adrian Peterson.
Someone should use Dalvin Cook’s face as a punching bag.