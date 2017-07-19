NFL will eject coaches for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties

In baseball and basketball, managers and coaches are routinely ejected from games for yelling at officials. In the NFL, that never happens: No head coach in NFL history has ever been ejected from a game.
This year, that may change.
An addition to this year’s rulebook makes clear that the new rule resulting in automatic ejections for two unsportsmanlike conduct fouls applies not only to players but also to “non-player personnel (e.g., management personnel, coaches, trainers, equipment personnel).”
The two-foul rule applies only to certain types of fouls, including abusive language toward an opponent or official. It’s rare for a coach to get flagged for abusive language twice in one game, but it’s at least possible that it could happen.
If it does happen, that coach will earn the dubious distinction of being the first head coach ever to be disqualified from an NFL game.
