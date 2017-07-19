No shortage of cornerbacks who think they’re the league’s best

Posted by Josh Alper on July 19, 2017, 7:19 AM EDT

Darrelle Revis hasn’t signed with a team for the 2017 season and his play slipped noticeably with the Jets last season, which was a signal that his time as the league’s top cornerback has run its course.

Who moves into that position now? It all depends on who you ask.

Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report asked four cornerbacks about that recently and it’s little surprise that four players at a position that requires supreme confidence returned four different answers. It’s even less of a surprise that those four answers advised the questioner to look in their direction.

Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward said he “was the best corner in 2016” and intends to be again this year. Redskins corner Josh Norman said “can’t sit up here and tell me that guy is better than me” while his Vikings counterpart Xavier Rhodes put himself ahead of Richard Sherman, Patrick Peterson and Aqib Talib. Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant missed a big chunk of time last season with a pectoral injury, but says he has better film than anyone else.

“I’m excited to do what I do,” Trufant said. “Do me. Just dominate every matchup I get.”

Dunne didn’t speak to Sherman, Peterson, Talib, Chris Harris, Janoris Jenkins or Marcus Peters, among others, but it’s a safe bet that most of them would have come up with similarly personalized views about their standing among the league’s best. He did talk to former Bucs great Ronde Barber, who casts his vote for Talib while adding that second-year Jaguar Jalen Ramsey “might be the one that sets the new standard.”

The piece provides an interesting glimpse into the minds of four of the league’s top cornerbacks, even if it does little to settle the question of who is No. 1 right now. Fifty days from now, we’ll start getting the evidence needed to come to that conclusion.