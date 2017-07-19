Panthers announce Marty Hurney is their interim G.M.

Former Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney is returning.
The Panthers announced this morning that Hurney is their new interim G.M., following this week’s surprise firing of former G.M. Dave Gettleman.
“I never lost the connection with the organization,” Hurney said. “I’ve gained a lot of perspective and have looked at things in different ways. I think I can help this team in a lot of areas. I think I’ve grown. And I feel I’m better prepared to come in this time and do a better job than I did over the 12 years I was general manager last time.”
Hurney will handle personnel during the 2017 season and oversee the hiring of the next G.M. after the season. It is unclear whether Hurney himself will be one of the candidates for the job on a permanent basis, or whether he is committed to handing off the job to someone else in 2018.
I’m just here to listen to PFT complain about the Rooney Rule and how a minority should have been interviewed, even if they arent the best man for the job. Time to get rid of that old, racist rule.
Cue the next article questioning whether this interim hire violates the spirit of the Rooney rule.
Can he just be interim for the next four years?
Jonathan Stewart, Thomas Davis & Greg Olsen about to get PAID
If he has the capacity for growth, it will be alright. Seems as though he is acknowledging past mistakes. But he did draft the core.
You just wasted a perfect opportunity to bring up the Rooney rule again today. 😂
Oh deal lord….why?
Stupid move. This would be like getting rid of Cam and bringing back Jimmy Clausen. Why get rid of thr man who got us outta cap hell for the guy who got us into cap hell?