Panthers announce Marty Hurney is their interim G.M.

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 19, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Former Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney is returning.

The Panthers announced this morning that Hurney is their new interim G.M., following this week’s surprise firing of former G.M. Dave Gettleman.

“I never lost the connection with the organization,” Hurney said. “I’ve gained a lot of perspective and have looked at things in different ways. I think I can help this team in a lot of areas. I think I’ve grown. And I feel I’m better prepared to come in this time and do a better job than I did over the 12 years I was general manager last time.”

Hurney will handle personnel during the 2017 season and oversee the hiring of the next G.M. after the season. It is unclear whether Hurney himself will be one of the candidates for the job on a permanent basis, or whether he is committed to handing off the job to someone else in 2018.