Report: Dallas PD likely suspending assault case involving Ezekiel Elliott

There were no arrests made at a Dallas bar on Sunday night after a man told police that his nose was broken when he was assaulted, but the Dallas Police Department said that the investigation into what happened, including claims that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott hit the man, would continue.
That investigation has reportedly run into an obstacle that would keep it from moving forward, however.
Rebecca Lopez of WFAA reports that the investigation will likely be suspended because the police have not been able to find the alleged victim in the case. Per Lopez, the victim gave officers an old address and an incorrect phone number at the time. Other witnesses are reportedly also not cooperating with law enforcement attempts to look into the case.
The NFL is also investigating what happened at the bar and they have another open investigation concerning allegations of another assault levied against Elliott by an Ohio woman last year. That allegation did not lead to an arrest or prosecution.
Cooperating with law enforcement?
Ain’t nobody got time for that. We got’s to go cash these fancy checks with the big blue star on them.
JJ needs to put the clamps on this kid. Elliot seems to be able to find trouble way too easily.
Maybe it knocked some sense into the guy. He should thank whomever punched him.
Well yeah. The vi9ctim is an aspiring DJ. Exactly how many club owners would give him a gig if he was responsible for downing Zeke?
That and he may not want what his ‘conversation’ with the lady was to become public.
The fix is in for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys as they have let the victim know they will pay him off to keep quiet
Witnesses on the scene says they remember seeing a big blue bus with a Dallas star peeling out of the parking lot before officers could begin interviews with the alleged victim and witnesses.
Jerry’s money talks
Allegation: In law, an allegation (also called adduction) is a claim of a fact by a party in a pleading, charge, or defense. Until they can be proved, allegations remain merely assertions.
Allegedly: used to convey that something is claimed to be the case or have taken place, although there is no proof.
Let the police finish the investigation before you crucify him. If he is found guilty then he has to face the music. Whatever happened to innocent till proven guilty. Who made Goodell the judge jury and executioner. My new name for Goodell is the hanging judge. Seems to have a nice ring to it.
A whole lot of people just got a lot richer.
Snitches get Stitches… and ain’t nobody gonna rat out “our” Star running back!!!!
He was the promoted DJ at a club. Guessing he needed to get paid by said club/ give some personal info?
Dallas PD can’t get that info from club management/owner?
Maybe the PD were just happy to get selfies with Zeke.
Affluenza is alive and well in Texas. There is no accountability for criminal behavior if you’re rich and/or a big football hero in Texas. No wonder football coaches like Art Briles got away with covering up rapes for so long.
Why is everyone convinced that Zeke is guilty of this allegation? Not everything is a conspiracy or cover up.Relax.
And the police chief in Dallas just got himself a sweet new ride.
Witch hunt!
The victim is probably lawyer hunting right now and will surface in the future with a nice shiny new suit. A LAWsuit.
Why don’t the police just go the the bar/club on this Saturday when he will probably being working again. It cant be that hard to find him.
Some money has changed hands. Believe it or don’t, that’s how it works.
Can’t find him, huh? I wonder how much this cost Jerry.
LMAO! Jerrah is JR Ewing!
Well that was fast. Dallas PD giving up already? No agenda there huh?