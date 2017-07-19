Report: Dallas PD likely suspending assault case involving Ezekiel Elliott

Posted by Josh Alper on July 19, 2017, 5:28 PM EDT

There were no arrests made at a Dallas bar on Sunday night after a man told police that his nose was broken when he was assaulted, but the Dallas Police Department said that the investigation into what happened, including claims that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott hit the man, would continue.

That investigation has reportedly run into an obstacle that would keep it from moving forward, however.

Rebecca Lopez of WFAA reports that the investigation will likely be suspended because the police have not been able to find the alleged victim in the case. Per Lopez, the victim gave officers an old address and an incorrect phone number at the time. Other witnesses are reportedly also not cooperating with law enforcement attempts to look into the case.

The NFL is also investigating what happened at the bar and they have another open investigation concerning allegations of another assault levied against Elliott by an Ohio woman last year. That allegation did not lead to an arrest or prosecution.