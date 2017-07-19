Report: Gary Barnidge to visit Jaguars

Posted by Josh Alper on July 19, 2017, 1:06 PM EDT

Shortly after tight end Gary Barnidge was released by the Browns in late April, he visited with the Bills but pressed pause on his search for a new team before taking other visits.

It looks like that pause is coming to an end. Mike Kaye of First Coast News reports that Barnidge will work out for the Jaguars, who were one of the teams reportedly interested in talking to him before he took a step back from meeting with teams.

Barnidge had 55 catches for 612 yards and two touchdowns last season, which marked a drop in production from his 79 catches, 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns the previous year. The Browns released him just after taking tight end David Njoku in the first round of the draft.

The Jaguars traded Julius Thomas to the Dolphins this offseason, leaving them with Marcedes Lewis, Mychal Rivera, Neal Sterling and Ben Koyack at tight end with training camp just around the corner. Barnidge had more catches in 2016 than any of the other players on the roster and would add to the pieces around Blake Bortles in a crucial season for the quarterback.