Report: Mike Williams may need season-ending back surgery

Chargers first-round pick Mike Williams didn’t take as long to sign as defensive end Joey Bosa did last year, but the wide receiver may not have a chance to make the same kind of impact that Bosa did when he finally agreed to a contract.
Williams missed almost all of the team’s offseason work because of a back injury suffered at rookie minicamp and a report on Wednesday casts serious doubt on his chances of getting back on the field anytime soon.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Williams may need to have surgery on a herniated disk in his back. Doing so would keep Williams from playing at all in 2017.
Williams recently had a second epidural injection in what Schefter describes as a “last-ditch effort” to get Williams ready to go at some point in training camp. Per the report, the team is hopeful that Williams will continue to respond well to the injection but is “preparing as if he will not be ready by that time.”
Wide receivers Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Dontrelle Inman also missed time this spring because of injuries, although there’s no sign that any similar concerns about availability for the coming season exist for that trio.
Rivers catches no breaks lol
Serves the chargers right for ditching San Diego the way that they did. Enjoy last place in the AFC West.
Jeez Chargers fans, I feel them feels for ya.
And so it begins…
Wow…tough break for this young man.
You can take the Chargers out of San Diego, but you can’t take the San Diego out of the Chargers.
I swear almost everyone of the 1st round picked Wrs over the last 5 years have some crazy injury problems.
Are they cursed or what!?
I think the 2016 edition doesnt get enough credit for how competitive the team was through the retarded amount of games missed by starters and first line backups.
Is it even possible to have a successful wide receiver with the name “Mike Williams” in the NFL? I don’t think so. This guy is doomed.
Any good WR in school ball named Mike Williams should legally change his name.
Wasted pick, said it and saying it now. Never pick WR’s or RB’s in the !st RD.
Are any of the top 3 drafted receivers on the field? I know Ross and Davis were both nursing injuries after the draft.
Ho hum as long as the two guards stay healthy!
LA JINX in full effect. should have stayed in San Diego
Terrible break for both Williams and Rivers. I agree wth several posts above that the name Mike Williams is real bad omen.