Rob Ninkovich discusses the challenge of being the perennially hunted

Linebacker Rob Ninkovich joined the Patriots in 2009. In every season since 2011, the team has made it at least to the final four, with three trips to the Super Bowl.

The cumulative physical toll of playing deep into the postseason (while plenty of teams are watching from home), constantly getting every opponent’s “A” game, and annually being tossed back to the valley of 0-0 makes the team’s ability to keep climbing to the top of the mountain (or close to it) even more impressive.

Appearing on a special edition of PFT Live (since we’re still on hiatus until Monday), Ninkovich discussed the challenge of starting over again after a deep postseason run, over and over again.

He said plenty of other things — more things than the typical Patriots player says. Then again, the typical Patriots player typically says nothing.