Ron Jaworski retires as chairman and president of Maxwell Football Club

Posted by Mike Florio on July 19, 2017, 8:33 PM EDT

Former NFL quarterback Ron Jaworski’s status at ESPN isn’t known. His status with the Maxwell Football Club is; Jaworski has retired as chairman of the board and president after more than 20 years with the organization.

Jaworski, who will become Chairman of the Board Emeritus, will be replaced two people. Former NFL player Shawn Wooden becomes the chairman of the board, and Maxwell Football Club Senior Counsel Mark Dianno becomes the president and CEO.

Founded in 1935, the Maxwell Football Club annually presents a variety of football awards, including the Maxwell Award (best college football player), the Bert Bell Award (best pro football player), the Chuck Bednarik Award (best defensive player in college football), the George Munger Award (best college football coach), and the Greasy Neale Award (best pro coach).