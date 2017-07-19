Rooney Rule hovers over possible return of Marty Hurney to Panthers

Posted by Mike Florio on July 19, 2017, 8:35 AM EDT

The Panthers need to hire a new G.M. quickly. The question is whether they can hire former G.M. Marty Hurney immediately, without interviewing a minority candidate.

The league office told Gantt on Tuesday that, for interim G.M. jobs, compliance with the Rooney Rule isn’t required. There are two problems with this.

First, if the Panthers haven’t opened training camp yet, how can it be an “interim” hire? The season hasn’t started. It’s not an “interim” hire of Hurney, it’s simple a one-year hire.

Second, the Fritz Pollard Alliance seems to believe compliance is required.

“The Rooney Rule clearly states that if you are hiring a person or in search of filling a position and that position has to do with being in charge or being in charge with personnel, then you must adhere to the Rooney Rule,” Fritz Pollard Alliance chairman John Wooten told Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer. “Now I’ll grant you that we have not seen this interim type of thing before. But whatever it is I’m sure that Mr. Richardson will abide by the Rooney Rule.”

The easiest path for Panthers owner Jerry Richardson would be to interview an in-house candidate for the interim job, like Don Gregory. But Gregory was shifted from director of player personnel to senior executive scout in May, with Mark Koncz becoming director of plater personnel. On the surface, that could be regarded as a demotion for Gregory, which could make his sudden candidacy for the G.M. job seem to be exactly what it apparently would be.

Also, there’s a chance that Gregory would decline to sit for a potential sham interview, like former Lions offensive coordinator Sherm Lewis did in 2003, when Matt Millen hired Steve Mariucci to coach the team — and the league fined Millen $500,000 for violating the Rooney Rule.

However it all plays out, it seems like Richardson either didn’t factor the Rooney Rule into his planning or he plans to find a way around it.

Unless, of course, the Panthers take a page from the Jaguars and Chiefs by claiming that they complied with the Rooney Rule but refusing to say how they actually did it.