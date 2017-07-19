Terrell Owens praises Dak Prescott, takes subtle shot at Jason Witten

Posted by Charean Williams on July 19, 2017, 10:05 PM EDT

Terrell Owens has made his feelings known about Tony Romo and Jason Witten. In 2008, in what ended up being Owens’ final season in Dallas, the receiver grew jealous over Romo and Witten’s relationship, accusing the two of holding private meetings to draw up plays.

So it comes as no surprise that Owens would praise Romo’s replacement, Dak Prescott, while taking a subtle shot at Witten.

Owens compares Prescott to a “taller version” of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

“This guy played lights out, rookie of the year,” Owens told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on his podcast. “There is only a lot of upside to that guy. What I saw visually, the eyeball test, which he passed, he played well beyond his year in the league. I can only imagine what this guy is going to be in the years to come.”

Owens said all Prescott needs to lead the Cowboys to the Super Bowl is “the right people,” which includes “a good tight end.”

“You just put the right people around him,” Owens said. “[If] Dez Bryant [is] the playmaker he was a couple of years ago, and he gets some other added pieces, a good tight end, and defensively they stop some people, they’re going to be a force to be reckoned with.”

In three seasons in Dallas, Owens made 235 catches for 3,587 yards and 38 touchdowns.