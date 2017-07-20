Bruce Arians says Carson Palmer wore out his arm throwing too much last offseason

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 20, 2017, 2:09 AM EDT

The Arizona Cardinals scaled back Carson Palmer’s workload in practice last season and have limited him in offseason practices as well this spring and summer. According to head coach Bruce Arians, the biggest reason for that was Palmer had thrown so much last year that he wore down quickly once the season started and his production suffered.

“He’s one of the hardest working dudes I’ve ever been around, so we had to really pull the reins back on him,” Arians said on the Rich Eisen Show. “He’ll overwork all the time. Last year, he came in to September, he had already worn his arm out by overthrowing all summer. We found a nice regimen, (by) November and December he was playing as good as he’s ever played.”

Palmer averaged 284 yards passing per game with just seven touchdowns and five interceptions through his first six starts last season. His passer rating was just 83.4 through that stretch. In five December starts, Palmer had an 11-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio as his rating improved to 95.9.

Finding a way for Palmer to perform at a peak level with be of paramount importance for the Cardinals this year. If easing back on his workload helps that come to fruition, the Cardinals will have made the right call.