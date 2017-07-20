Chris Johnson heading back to Cardinals

The Cardinals have talked about getting running back David Johnson 30 touches a game this season, although there’s some doubt about whether that is a realistic goal.
Whether or not that’s the case, they may be able to get running backs with the last name Johnson 30 touches a game. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Cardinals will sign Chris Johnson to their 90-man roster.
Johnson said recently that he’d like to return to the team after spending the last two years in Arizona. He wasn’t able to complete either of those seasons on the active roster, however. Johnson hurt his leg in 2015, opening the door for the younger back to take over the lead role on offense, and had sports hernia surgery early last season.
Johnson, who ran 25 times for 95 yards before last year’s injury, joins Andre Ellington and rookie T.J. Logan as backup options in Arizona.
If he stays healthy great backup rb for the Cardinals. That’s going to be a great offense
This sounds about right. David Johnson is great. Chris Johnson used to be, but may have a little bit left in the tank. I’d love to see Larry Fitz get a ring before he retires.
This is FANTASTIC news! Chris still has plenty left in the tank, in addition to having the skillset, football IQ, and knowledge of the league-at-large to be a tremendous asset to the RB corp. Last nseason David Johnson credited Chris with much of his success in teaching him routes and serving as an on-field coach and mentor. He knows the offense, knows what Arians wants/expects/likes and has delivered consistently in his last two tours with the Cards. He was a Probowl alternate when he broke his leg, and would have been brought back last season from IR if the defense hadn’t been so thin.
Happy to see him back with Fitz and Palmer for a better year.
What everyone has not say thus far, is that CJ is also proficient in blitz pick up.