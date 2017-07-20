Jerry Jones on buying the Cowboys: It was not a pretty investment

The Cowboys were losing $1 million a month when Jerry Jones bought them for $140 million in 1989. They now rank atop Forbes’ annual team value rankings at $4.2 billion.
Every owner these days is trying to keep up with Jones, who enters the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month.
“The NFL was always a dream of mine, an ambition of mine, and I must say that almost within months of the time that I actually could afford to basically be involved — 29 years ago — to be involved in an ownership position, I immediately exchanged the financial security and basically put our future, put practically everything in terms of the Dallas Cowboys in buying the team,” Jones said on a Hall of Fame press conference Thursday. “It was not a pretty investment. It wasn’t one that you or anybody else would admire at the time. That was not the point. The point was what it could do. It really does show that in spite of some of the physical aspects of challenges that if you just have enough passion about things [you can be successful]. My most important thing is I don’t think I’ve worked a day since I bought the Dallas Cowboys. It has absolutely been a labor of love every morning, and I’ve [never] been more excited about the future, the future of the league, the future of the Cowboys, my future. I’m more excited today than I was maybe in ’89 when I became involved.”
Its crazy what that team is worth considering they haven’t won anything meaningful in over 20 years.
Jones is just lucky they were losing money at the time of purchase, otherwise he would have paid quite a bit more. He also lucked out with the fact that the City of Dallas was huge and is almost always growing in population. There was only one way to go and that was up. It also helped that Dallas won a few SB’s within the first couple of years of his ownership. IMO, the Dallas Cowboys put him on the map, not the other way around. So to hear he of all owners will be entering the HOF so soon when one of the pioneer’s of the league Ralph Wilson just got in a few years ago is dis-heartening. It makes the value of the HOF go down and go down quickly. SMH.
“My most important thing is I don’t think I’ve worked a day since I bought the Dallas Cowboys.”
Well, this explains the GM side of it…
aarons444 says:
Jul 20, 2017 5:18 PM
The biggest jump in worth most likely occurred during the 90’s dynasty era. Everything after that is just maintaining or cruise control. One thing about football fans is that they’re mostly hopelessly optimistic. That’s one of the things the NFL has over the NBA and, to a lesser extent, MLB. NBA fans by and large are extremely fair weather fans. The same for MLB fans outside of a few cities (NY, St Louis, Boston, Chicago, LA…..?). NFL fans think next year is their year….every year…for as long as it takes. LOL You would have to try very hard to NOT make money with a NFL team.
you can put any price you want on them or any other NFL team. who would want to spend that $$$ these days. seems like a poor investment. good luck finding a buyer.