O.J. Simpson granted parole

Posted by Mike Florio on July 20, 2017, 3:01 PM EDT

O.J. Simpson will be a free man. Eventually.

The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners has decided, roughly 30 minutes after the conclusion of a 75-minute hearing, that the Hall of Fame running back should go free after serving nine years in prison.

The decision came despite the best efforts of Simpson to sabotage his case with rambling comments that failed to reflect true contrition. But Simpson was, by all appearances, a model prisoner. And so with nine years served, Simpson will be released.

It was made clear to Simpson that his parole will come with conditions, and that any violation will result in his re-incarceration. For now, though, he’s on track to be freed, at the age of 70.