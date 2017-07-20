O.J. Simpson granted parole

O.J. Simpson will be a free man. Eventually.
The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners has decided, roughly 30 minutes after the conclusion of a 75-minute hearing, that the Hall of Fame running back should go free after serving nine years in prison.
The decision came despite the best efforts of Simpson to sabotage his case with rambling comments that failed to reflect true contrition. But Simpson was, by all appearances, a model prisoner. And so with nine years served, Simpson will be released.
It was made clear to Simpson that his parole will come with conditions, and that any violation will result in his re-incarceration. For now, though, he’s on track to be freed, at the age of 70.
Okay, O.J. will be paroled. He paid the price for trying to take the law into his own hands and he apparently behaved himself while serving his term. So I’m fine with this parole.
Most reasonable people know he got away with murdering two people, but he was found not guilty of that, so that was that.
He lost the civil suit, however, and he can’t deny that.
Now it remains to be seen if he can keep himself out of trouble. One would have to think he’s finally learned that he’s not above the law and his celebrity days of doing what ever he wants are over.
Let him go live out the rest of his days as an ordinary guy. I doubt very seriously that it will happen, because he needs to make money and media outlets will be lining up to pay him for interviews. Maybe one day O.J. will finally admit what exactly happened that horrible night when two people were slaughtered. It would be a good thing if O.J. finally admitted he did it. They can’t re-try him for it, so he has nothing to lose and everything to gain by finally telling the truth, in my opinion.
In any case, O.J. is a prime example of a guy who had life by the shorts, and through his own actions let it all slip away. I was not a Bills fan at all but I always rooted for the Bills against Don Shula’s Dolphins when O.J. was their whole offense. He was one of the greatest RB’s ever and I used to feel bad for him because he’d give it his all and the Bills would still lose. Too bad he wasn’t as good off the field as he was on it.
No fan of OJ, but that was a classic makeup call. Justice system really shouldn’t work like that. Didn’t see it, but was told he sounded a little off his rocker. We’ll see how much the Brown and Goldman family get of the fortune he’s about to make.
I understand he met most if not all of the Parole Board’s parameters- this whole thing still makes me want to puke, especially his clowning while on a hot mike before the Commision came out.
I saw an interview with Kato Kaelyn this past weekend and his advice to OJ if he was given parole was… “OJ, stay out of the limelight. Lay low, stay out of the media, spend time with your family and write a few books to make money – nothing controversial, not “how I would have killed Nicole if I did it” and disappear as an old peaceful man.”
I hope OJ heard that and listens to it.
2000 yards.. in a 14-game season.
6 yards/carry, 143 rushing yards/game.
That would be 2240 yards in a 16 game season, 135 more than the current record.
