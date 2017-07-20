O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing doesn’t seem to be going well

I don’t know much about parole hearings and I don’t know anything about the rules that apply for granting or denying parole in Nevada. But the O.J. Simpson parole hearing doesn’t seem to be going well.
Simpson rambled throughout the first 30 minutes of the hearing, quibbling over details and generally creating the impression that he still doesn’t fully accept responsibility for the things he was convicted of doing. It’s a far cry from the sullen and somber “yes” and “no” demeanor that would be ideal for convincing the members of the parole board to set him free.
At one point, for example, Simpson spent time trying to explain that the California courts have determined that the property he was convicted of trying to retrieve through illegal means was indeed his property.
He either has had no competent preparation for his remarks, or he has ignored the advice he has received. While this doesn’t mean he won’t get out, this process doesn’t seem to be going as smoothly as it would to create the general impression that he has said what he needs to say in order to secure his freedom.
Was thinking the same thing. Side note…..OJ’s health appears to be just fine.
The Juice forgot to drink a V8 this morning!
Who cares? Dude most likely murdered two people in cold blood. Just wait till he dies and then his kids try to sue the NFL over CTE or some other BS. Dude is scum who cares if he was once a great player.
I was listening to the other side and it seems they already decided to let him go, based on the way they were asking there questions.
Why does anyone even care about this? And it’s being televised to boot? This world is heading down the tubes faster than I even thought. Scary.
I disagree. It is not a requirement that he admit his crime.
He must prove he has been rehabilitated, understands the consequences of his actions and that he will not engage in criminal activity in the future.
Saying that the situation is overblown does not eliminate your chances of parole.
He looks like he’s in good shape. Even at 70; this dude has always been a specimen.
Well, O.J. did say to the parole board that ‘no one ever accused me of pulling a weapon on them’.
Nichole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were not available for comment.
He should just tell the court that he hasn’t killed anybody lately.
The same ego that led Simpson to butcher Nicole Brown & Ron Goldman seems to be leading him to doing more prison time. So with that bit of poetic justice, the deceased can perhaps rest easier.
Maybe OJ can show the gloves doesn’t fit
He needs to stay there.
I loved the part where he said he is not a violent man and never held a weapon to anyone…….
Looks like OJ got the message to cut his hair before meeting with the parole board. Kapernick take note!!!!
He’s innocent on these charges. Being humble is the key
O.J. said he was dedicating the rest of his life to finding the “real killer” of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman. What is he going to do now? He found him, and he’s in jail.
As long as this hearing is going on, there is still a chance of a another Naked Gun sequel.
While I agree that some of his comments have been self-agrandizing I don’t under this partof the story:
His testimony is ‘a far cry from the sullen and somber yes and no demeanor that would be ideal for convincing” the board to set him free?
He has been asked to provide ‘insights’ in his answers so a yes or no answer, much less a sullen response would certainly seem counter-productive! Sullen is the wrong word choice IMHO
Hope he gets out. He’s a colorful guy, seems so good natured. 9 years for trying to get back his own property? Come on now, that’s ridiculous.
As for the murder charges, heat of passion crimes can be brutal but sometimes people just aren’t in their right heads.
I like how he says he took the path of non-violence in prison. Not surprising considering he doesn’t have a weapon and can’t hide under the cloak of darkness. He’d have to go face to face.
Keep him in jail as that is where he belongs.
The process of me mustering a single reason to care at all isn’t going all that well either.
People should stop focusing on the 1 day of his life that he did kill someone and start focusing on the other 25,559 days that he didn’t kill anyone.
“He either has had no competent preparation for his remarks, or he has ignored the advice he has received. ”
Not his fault. Robert Kardashian and Johnny Cochran are dead. He’s on his own.
Let him rot!
Wow …That’s Some Bad Acting !!!!! he was better in “Naked Gun”…What a piece of crap,,,He Didn’t take responabilty for anything !!!!!! that’s what Parole Boards want U have to take Responsibility !!! if he’s Freed it’s ANOTHER CRIME !!!!!!!!!!!!!
Somebody wake me when it’s over.
One of the parole board members was wearing a KC Chiefs tie.
keep him in jail for the remaining 21 years on this bid
Have the Cowboys called this guy yet to fill in for Ezekiel Elliott during his suspension?
Simpsonshank Redemption
On the field OJ was the greatest RB of all time, no doubt.
What’s insane is the fact that the guys who were with him (the guys with the gun and the one’s who got violent) got plea deals and lesser sentences.
33 years for armed robbery, kidnapping, etc. based on the circumstances?! I think the prosecutors wanted justice for Nicole and Goldman.
I’m not an OJ fan at all, but the lack of consistency in the court system is horrifying.
I mean come on, people are being hard on him… he barely killed anyone!
…and what’s with his lawyer’s briefcase? What is that thing?
As a defense attorney, I pride myself on my “client control”; that is, making sure my clients say and do the smart things in court. O. J. strikes me as a nightmare client; arrogant, self-righteous and dumb as a second coat of paint. Incidentally, he was my inspiration to become a prosecutor. I went after people like him like Lawrence Taylor after a quarterback
purplekoolaid1 says:
Jul 20, 2017 1:53 PM
Why does anyone even care about this? And it’s being televised to boot? This world is heading down the tubes faster than I even thought. Scary.
——————
Say what you want, but you not only took the time to click and read an article on the topic, but comment on it as well. Clearly, you care just as much as the rest of us otherwise you’d be doing something else.
Keep the Juice in the fridge