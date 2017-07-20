 Skip to content

O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing doesn’t seem to be going well

Posted by Mike Florio on July 20, 2017, 1:46 PM EDT
I don’t know much about parole hearings and I don’t know anything about the rules that apply for granting or denying parole in Nevada. But the O.J. Simpson parole hearing doesn’t seem to be going well.

Simpson rambled throughout the first 30 minutes of the hearing, quibbling over details and generally creating the impression that he still doesn’t fully accept responsibility for the things he was convicted of doing. It’s a far cry from the sullen and somber “yes” and “no” demeanor that would be ideal for convincing the members of the parole board to set him free.

At one point, for example, Simpson spent time trying to explain that the California courts have determined that the property he was convicted of trying to retrieve through illegal means was indeed his property.

He either has had no competent preparation for his remarks, or he has ignored the advice he has received. While this doesn’t mean he won’t get out, this process doesn’t seem to be going as smoothly as it would to create the general impression that he has said what he needs to say in order to secure his freedom.

38 Responses to “O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing doesn’t seem to be going well”
  1. jackedupboonie says: Jul 20, 2017 1:50 PM

    Was thinking the same thing. Side note…..OJ’s health appears to be just fine.

  2. pau49ers says: Jul 20, 2017 1:51 PM

    The Juice forgot to drink a V8 this morning!

  3. Kingmj4891 says: Jul 20, 2017 1:52 PM

    Who cares? Dude most likely murdered two people in cold blood. Just wait till he dies and then his kids try to sue the NFL over CTE or some other BS. Dude is scum who cares if he was once a great player.

  4. tcostant says: Jul 20, 2017 1:52 PM

    I was listening to the other side and it seems they already decided to let him go, based on the way they were asking there questions.

  5. purplekoolaid1 says: Jul 20, 2017 1:53 PM

    Why does anyone even care about this? And it’s being televised to boot? This world is heading down the tubes faster than I even thought. Scary.

  6. kevinlawrencecantor says: Jul 20, 2017 1:53 PM

    I disagree. It is not a requirement that he admit his crime.

    He must prove he has been rehabilitated, understands the consequences of his actions and that he will not engage in criminal activity in the future.

    Saying that the situation is overblown does not eliminate your chances of parole.

  7. monsterscream says: Jul 20, 2017 1:55 PM

    He looks like he’s in good shape. Even at 70; this dude has always been a specimen.

  8. burtmustin says: Jul 20, 2017 1:56 PM

    Well, O.J. did say to the parole board that ‘no one ever accused me of pulling a weapon on them’.

    Nichole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were not available for comment.

  9. lingsun54 says: Jul 20, 2017 1:57 PM

    He should just tell the court that he hasn’t killed anybody lately.

  10. araidersfan says: Jul 20, 2017 1:57 PM

    The same ego that led Simpson to butcher Nicole Brown & Ron Goldman seems to be leading him to doing more prison time. So with that bit of poetic justice, the deceased can perhaps rest easier.

  11. imabigdog says: Jul 20, 2017 1:58 PM

    Maybe OJ can show the gloves doesn’t fit

  12. buchopeful says: Jul 20, 2017 1:59 PM

    He needs to stay there.

  13. ebr362 says: Jul 20, 2017 2:00 PM

    I loved the part where he said he is not a violent man and never held a weapon to anyone…….

  14. jamaltimore says: Jul 20, 2017 2:00 PM

    Looks like OJ got the message to cut his hair before meeting with the parole board. Kapernick take note!!!!

  15. stoptrippn says: Jul 20, 2017 2:01 PM

    He’s innocent on these charges. Being humble is the key

  16. dolfan72 says: Jul 20, 2017 2:03 PM

    O.J. said he was dedicating the rest of his life to finding the “real killer” of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman. What is he going to do now? He found him, and he’s in jail.

  17. hoipolloix2 says: Jul 20, 2017 2:04 PM

    As long as this hearing is going on, there is still a chance of a another Naked Gun sequel.

  18. selliott504 says: Jul 20, 2017 2:05 PM

    While I agree that some of his comments have been self-agrandizing I don’t under this partof the story:

    His testimony is ‘a far cry from the sullen and somber yes and no demeanor that would be ideal for convincing” the board to set him free?

    He has been asked to provide ‘insights’ in his answers so a yes or no answer, much less a sullen response would certainly seem counter-productive! Sullen is the wrong word choice IMHO

  19. kenberthiaume says: Jul 20, 2017 2:07 PM

    Hope he gets out. He’s a colorful guy, seems so good natured. 9 years for trying to get back his own property? Come on now, that’s ridiculous.
    As for the murder charges, heat of passion crimes can be brutal but sometimes people just aren’t in their right heads.

  20. 3rdngoal says: Jul 20, 2017 2:09 PM

    I like how he says he took the path of non-violence in prison. Not surprising considering he doesn’t have a weapon and can’t hide under the cloak of darkness. He’d have to go face to face.

  21. motsuret06 says: Jul 20, 2017 2:09 PM

    Keep him in jail as that is where he belongs.

  22. teal379 says: Jul 20, 2017 2:09 PM

    The process of me mustering a single reason to care at all isn’t going all that well either.

  23. madmax80 says: Jul 20, 2017 2:10 PM

    People should stop focusing on the 1 day of his life that he did kill someone and start focusing on the other 25,559 days that he didn’t kill anyone.

  24. benjicarver says: Jul 20, 2017 2:13 PM

    “He either has had no competent preparation for his remarks, or he has ignored the advice he has received. ”

    Not his fault. Robert Kardashian and Johnny Cochran are dead. He’s on his own.

  25. THX 138 says: Jul 20, 2017 2:22 PM

    Let him rot!

  26. iloveyourwifetoo says: Jul 20, 2017 2:22 PM

    Wow …That’s Some Bad Acting !!!!! he was better in “Naked Gun”…What a piece of crap,,,He Didn’t take responabilty for anything !!!!!! that’s what Parole Boards want U have to take Responsibility !!! if he’s Freed it’s ANOTHER CRIME !!!!!!!!!!!!!

  27. hutson14 says: Jul 20, 2017 2:24 PM

    Somebody wake me when it’s over.

  28. kcflake says: Jul 20, 2017 2:24 PM

    One of the parole board members was wearing a KC Chiefs tie.

  29. revren10 says: Jul 20, 2017 2:29 PM

    keep him in jail for the remaining 21 years on this bid

  30. cletuspstillwaterjr says: Jul 20, 2017 2:30 PM

    Have the Cowboys called this guy yet to fill in for Ezekiel Elliott during his suspension?

  31. citizenstrange says: Jul 20, 2017 2:31 PM

    Simpsonshank Redemption

  32. RandyinRoxbury says: Jul 20, 2017 2:34 PM

    On the field OJ was the greatest RB of all time, no doubt.

  33. mrboado says: Jul 20, 2017 2:34 PM

    What’s insane is the fact that the guys who were with him (the guys with the gun and the one’s who got violent) got plea deals and lesser sentences.

    33 years for armed robbery, kidnapping, etc. based on the circumstances?! I think the prosecutors wanted justice for Nicole and Goldman.

    I’m not an OJ fan at all, but the lack of consistency in the court system is horrifying.

  34. cunningben says: Jul 20, 2017 2:35 PM

    I mean come on, people are being hard on him… he barely killed anyone!

  35. mrboado says: Jul 20, 2017 2:35 PM

    …and what’s with his lawyer’s briefcase? What is that thing?

  36. runningoutofboundsisforgringos says: Jul 20, 2017 2:35 PM

    As a defense attorney, I pride myself on my “client control”; that is, making sure my clients say and do the smart things in court. O. J. strikes me as a nightmare client; arrogant, self-righteous and dumb as a second coat of paint. Incidentally, he was my inspiration to become a prosecutor. I went after people like him like Lawrence Taylor after a quarterback

  37. acooke5592 says: Jul 20, 2017 2:36 PM

    purplekoolaid1 says:
    Jul 20, 2017 1:53 PM
    Why does anyone even care about this? And it’s being televised to boot? This world is heading down the tubes faster than I even thought. Scary.

    ——————

    Say what you want, but you not only took the time to click and read an article on the topic, but comment on it as well. Clearly, you care just as much as the rest of us otherwise you’d be doing something else.

  38. pftknowitall says: Jul 20, 2017 2:38 PM

    Keep the Juice in the fridge

