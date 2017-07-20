Panthers release Michael Oher

Posted by Charean Williams on July 20, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT

The Panthers released offensive tackle Michael Oher with a failed physical designation Thursday.

Oher has been in concussion protocol since September. He missed the final 13 games last season. The move was not unexpected but came only days after he defended former Panthers General Manager Dave Gettleman while ripping teammates.

In an Instagram post, Oher said that other than head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion and team doctor Robert Heyer, Gettleman was the only other person “who has constantly checked on my well being, my condition and state of mind in the time I’ve been suffering from my injury.”

“Guy really cares about you as a person just not the player also his [sic] always interested in how your family is as well,” Oher wrote. “Hated to hear that news but I know he’ll be fine. And for the people downstairs who are happy and had something to do with it downstairs, Karma’s a MF!!”

Oher joined the Panthers in 2015 and started all 16 regular-season games and three postseason games for a team that won an NFC Championship and made an appearance in Super Bowl 50. He signed a three-year extension with the Panthers last summer and was due to make $2.25 million this season.

The Panthers signed Matt Kalil to play left tackle this offseason and have Daryl Williams and 2017 second-round pick Taylor Moten as options on the other side of the line.

In eight NFL seasons split between Baltimore (2009-13), Tennessee (2014) and Carolina (2015-16), Oher started 110 regular-season games. He was a member of the Baltimore’s Super Bowl XLVII championship team following the 2012 season.