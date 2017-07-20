Patriots release OL Chase Farris

Posted by Charean Williams on July 20, 2017, 5:11 PM EDT

The Patriots released offensive lineman Chase Farris on Thursday.

Farris, 24, spent the majority of last season on the New England practice squad after first being signed to the squad on Oct. 5, 2016.

The Lions originally signed Farris as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State. Detroit released him before the start of the season, though the Lions re-signed him to the practice squad before releasing him Sept. 21, 2016.

Farris began his college career as a defensive lineman and transitioned to the offensive line following his sophomore season. He was a starter at right tackle during his senior season at Ohio State in 2015.

