Rams sign Dan Orlovsky

With training camp opening soon and just two quarterbacks under contract, the Rams have added a third.
Veteran backup Dan Orlovsky told SportsSpectrum.com today that he is signing with the Rams.
Orlovsky has stuck around in the NFL since the Lions took him in the fifth round of the 2005 draft. He’s had two stints in Detroit as well as stints in Houston, Indianapolis and Tampa Bay. He has 12 career starts.
In Los Angeles, Orlovsky will serve as a veteran mentor to Jared Goff, last year’s first overall pick who will be the starter, and Sean Mannion, the 2015 third-round pick who will back Goff up.
