Rams sign Dan Orlovsky

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 20, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT
With training camp opening soon and just two quarterbacks under contract, the Rams have added a third.

Veteran backup Dan Orlovsky told SportsSpectrum.com today that he is signing with the Rams.

Orlovsky has stuck around in the NFL since the Lions took him in the fifth round of the 2005 draft. He’s had two stints in Detroit as well as stints in Houston, Indianapolis and Tampa Bay. He has 12 career starts.

In Los Angeles, Orlovsky will serve as a veteran mentor to Jared Goff, last year’s first overall pick who will be the starter, and Sean Mannion, the 2015 third-round pick who will back Goff up.

4 Responses to “Rams sign Dan Orlovsky”
  1. vikings1234 says: Jul 20, 2017 4:54 PM

    Thanks for this article. I keep forgetting about Jared Goff.

  2. war27 says: Jul 20, 2017 5:06 PM

    Being the 40th best QB in the NFL since 2005 is saying something.

  3. fballguy says: Jul 20, 2017 5:26 PM

    Nice career. Collecting an NFL paycheck for 12 years. He must be doing something right. Good for him.

  4. upnorthvikesfan says: Jul 20, 2017 5:31 PM

    One more free agent QB down. Stay close to the phone, Kaeperick! Any day now.

