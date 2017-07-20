 Skip to content

Rob Ninkovich on Matt Patricia’s choice of T-shirt: Everyone has to wear clothes

Posted by Charean Williams on July 20, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT
Getty Images

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported earlier this week that Roger Goodell remains miffed about Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s choice to wear a T-shirt mocking the Commissioner upon the team’s return from Super Bowl LI. Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich says get over it.

Everyone has the right to wear whatever shirt they want,” Ninkovich said on Boston Herald Radio’s “The Rundown.” “Everyone has to wear a shirt, right? You can’t just wear no shirt. I think someone threw it at [Patricia], and he said, ‘All right, nice shirt, it’s cool, it’s blue, so I’ll put it on.’ I thought it was a funny shirt.”

Goodell hasn’t returned to Foxboro since the Deflategate controversy began but is expected for the regular-season opener there Sept. 7. He could bump into Patricia, who wore Barstool Sports Goodell-with-a-clown-nose T-shirt as he deplaned after the return from Houston in February.

Ninkovich doesn’t expect Patricia’s choice of T-shirt to hinder the defensive coordinator’s chances of getting a head coaching job.

“I don’t think it’s a big deal,” Ninkovich said. “People want to take it how they want to take it. If you really think about it, everyone has to wear clothes, so you just put a shirt on, and you know, it is what it is. I think it’s a nice shirt. It’s blue. I love blue. My favorite color is blue.”

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, New England Patriots, Rumor Mill
3 Responses to “Rob Ninkovich on Matt Patricia’s choice of T-shirt: Everyone has to wear clothes”
  1. mikespillane337 says: Jul 20, 2017 7:46 PM

    If he doesn’t like the shirt he shouldn’t have posed for the picture.

  2. jade429 says: Jul 20, 2017 8:16 PM

    He loved the shirt stupid that is why he posed for the picture. I love the shirt.

  3. charger383 says: Jul 20, 2017 8:35 PM

    I’m glad he wore it, more people should

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!