Saints place Travin Dural, Devaroe Lawrence on non-football injury list

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 20, 2017, 12:10 AM EDT

With rookies reporting for training camp on Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Travin Dural and defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence on the non-football injury list.

The non-football injury list is for physical ailments sustained outside of the NFL work environment. Both Dural and Lawrence dealt with injuries in college at LSU and Auburn, respectively.

The NFI list works similarly to the physically unable to perform list in which players still count against the 90-man roster limit in preseason and can be activated any time before the start of the regular season upon completion of a physical. Players must be on the NFI or PUP lists from the start of training camp in order to be eligible for the in-season versions of the lists, which would require the players to miss the first six weeks of the regular season before being eligible to return.

Dural caught 37 passes for 758 yards and seven touchdowns with LSU in 2014. He appeared in 38 career games, catching 100 passes for 1,716 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Lawrence appeared in 21 games with Auburn, recording 45 tackles with 1.5 sacks.