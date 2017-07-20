San Diego always will hold special place in LaDainian Tomlinson’s heart

Posted by Charean Williams on July 20, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT

LaDainian Tomlinson played nine seasons for the Chargers in San Diego. He now works for the Los Angeles Chargers as a special assistant to owner Dean Spanos.

Tomlinson insists he feels no conflict. He said he always will have a special place in his heart for San Diego, while trying to promote the team in Los Angeles.

“I’m going in[to the Hall of Fame] as a San Diego Charger, because that’s actually where I played,” Tomlinson said on a Pro Football Hall of Fame conference call. “I recognize that you cannot erase the history of 56 years in San Diego. I do recognize that. However, I do realize that I do work for Dean Spanos and the L.A. Chargers. There’s no conflict there. I know who I played for, but now in my retirement, I work for the L.A. Chargers, who, in my mind, they’re the Chargers. To me, it’s always been about the lightning bolt, and that’s my thoughts about a conflict and what not.”

Tomlinson earned first-ballot induction into the Hall, rushing for 13,684 yards and 145 touchdowns with most of those (12,490 yards, 138 touchdowns) coming in San Diego before closing out his career with the Jets.

Tomlinson said planning for Hall of Fame weekend, which includes a private party for each inductee, has kept him busy.

“What’s been surprising is how similar it is to planning a wedding,” Tomlinson said. “I feel like I’m getting married again. That’s actually what the process has been like.”