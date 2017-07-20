Takk McKinley not expected to be ready for start of camp

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 20, 2017, 6:38 AM EDT

The Falcons believe first-round pick Takkarist McKinley can bring the same kind of energy to their defense that he brought to the draft.

And they’re willing to wait for it.

According to Dan Pompei of Bleacher Report, McKinley “is scheduled to sit out the early days of training camp” because of his surgically repaired shoulder.

The Falcons report to camp next Wednesday.

McKinley had surgery on March 3 to correct the torn labrum he played through at UCLA. He said at the combine his recovery was expected to take 4-6 months. The front end of that has obviously already passed, but the latter estimate would push up against the start of the regular season.

He had 10.0 sacks last year for the Bruins while playing through the injury, so they’re hoping he can complement Vic Beasley and add to a young defense.