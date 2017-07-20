Teams can now be disciplined for uniform violations

When it comes to the periodic issue of players committing uniform violations, the NFL previously has punished only the players. Starting this year, that could change.
The 2017 NFL rule book has added three words (“and the club”) that now permit the Commissioner to impose discipline on both the player and the team for uniform violations, beyond any in-game penalties that could be called.
And that’s significant. All too often, it’s obvious that the team’s equipment staff had a role, directly or indirectly, in facilitating or allowing the violation to occur. With no potential punishment for the team, however, there was no reason for the team to refuse to participate.
Now, there is. And now it’s safe to say that teams will be taking affirmative steps to keep players from wearing non-conforming shoes or other non-conforming gear in order to avoid being required to make an involuntary contribution to the charity of the NFL’s choice.
The Jaguars organization should disciplined for those nauseating helmets. What is up with those things? Pick a damn color already.
It is not unreasonable for the NFL as an employer to want to dictate what the players as employees can wear. If I showed up in whatever I wanted the boss would send me home, if it became reoccurring I would be fired.
So true. Every time I see those helmets, I think of the coyote in the roadrunner cartoons holding a recently exploded stick of dynamite.
There are exceptions – ex: I lost a lot of respect for Peyton Manning on the Sunday after Johnny Unitas’s death – I fully expected him to come outta that tunnel donning the #19 and sporting black high tops – what a dissapointment.
They were already supposed to be subject to discipline if they had too many player incidents. I’m guessing the number must be bumped up for Jerrah because the Cowboys have had quite a few players suspended over the past few years.
But the millennials want to “express themselves”.
Why? Manning played for the Indianapolis Colts, not the Baltimore Colts. Johnny U did not consider Indianapolis his team, he stated that very publicly.
I don’t want to live in a world where Antonio Brown doesn’t have the artistic license to paint a different human likeness on his shoes every week as a way of paying tribute to said human.
I mean that’s his thing and he runs with it!
What’s the point in letting these drama queens do their customized look-at-me dances in the endzone if they can’t wear their customized look-at-me prancing gear?