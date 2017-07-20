Terrell Davis grateful Hall selectors didn’t hold short career against him

Terrell Davis played only seven seasons. Kenny Easley played only seven seasons.
Both endured long waits for the Pro Football Hall of Fame after their careers ended prematurely because of injury. But both finally were rewarded for what they did in seven seasons. Easley enters the Hall of Fame after making 32 career interceptions and earning defensive player of the year honors in 1984. Davis enters after rushing for 7,607 yards and 60 touchdowns in the regular season and He another 1,140 yards and 12 touchdowns in eight playoff games. He earned league MVP honors once, offensive player of the year honors twice and Super Bowl MVP honors once.
“I think really you can kind of throw Kurt Warner in the mix a little bit as well,” Davis said on a Pro Football Hall of Fame press conference Thursday. “His position is unique. . . .Yeah, I think that’s one thing that shouldn’t really evaluated when you talk about players making it to the Hall of Fame is the length of their career. I think what I was pleased with this year was to see Kenny Easley go in and to see myself go in. To be two guys whose careers weren’t as long as a lot of guys that we’re going to be standing next to. I think the selection committee, they’re looking at impact alone and saying, ‘Hey, when this guy was healthy, when he was playing, what did he do?’ I think that’s really the only criteria is just evaluating somebody for the work that they’ve done and not something they thought, ‘Was it long enough?’ Well, I think seven, eight years is a pretty long time to play in the National Football League.”
Davis mentioned receiver Sterling Sharpe as a player whom selectors have overlooked because of Sharpe’s short career. Sharpe played seven seasons but had five 1,000-yard seasons. He led the NFL in catches three times, in yards once and in touchdowns twice.
“Certainly, Sterling Sharpe’s name should be mentioned with the Hall of Fame, and a lot of people believe before Sterling got hurt — if he didn’t get hurt, this man would have been probably one of the greatest wide receivers to have played the game, and I agree with that,” Davis said. “I’m always going to root for the guys whose careers are probably taking a knock because they didn’t play long enough, because I know how that feels. But I think things are changing, and I think mentality and the attitude toward the longevity is starting to shift a little bit and I’m happy to see that.”
I was on the fence on whether Kurt Warner should have got in. I can see it I guess.. Getting the Rams and Cards to a Superbowl if HOF worthy in itself. No way Terrell Davis is a hall of famer though. No way..
Much like Kurt Warner, when I watched Davis play I absolutely felt like I was watching a hall of fame player playing.
A total joke he got in before Corey Dillon….
Much like putting in Pollian, Dungey & soon to be Jerrah….
The voter are not all that knowledgeable that’s for sure!!!
Sterling Sharpe was a beast … he would be a sure hall of famer if he had made it thru a few more seasons. The Favre to Sharpe combo was awesome, and a super bowl title would have really helped his cause.
TD was dominant, then it all ended for him.
Warner had 1 amazing year, 1 more great year.. then fell off the face of the earth. For 5 years he couldn’t hold down a starting job. 5 years. Name another HOFr that went from being MVP to not even being able to be a regular starter?
Warner is not a HOFr.
He’s going to the Hall beacuse he went from stocking grocery shelves to being MVP.
Make a movie about it. Don’t put him in the same company as Joe Montana and Johnny Unitas.
Thank you for promoting Sterling Sharpe, TD!
He was putting up Rice-like numbers before his career was cut short. He missed out on all 3 of Favres MVP seasons and the 2 Packer Super Bowls.
Its scary to think what kind of numbers he could have put up from had he played in the late-90s.
Product of a system that churned out 1000/1500 yard rushers regularly.
Put Sterling Sharpe in the HOF
HOF has become a diluted hall. This was to be the best of the best players in NFL history.
It should be limited to 1-2 modern day players & 1 senior finalist per year.
Before you know it there will be a NFL officials, NFL cheerleader, NFL mascot and NFL fan HOF category.
Davis’ induction waters down the HOF….
Seven years is a lot for a every down RB. The thing that the haters won’t acknowledge is the fact that opposing teams knew, they KNEW that the ball was going to TD and they couldn’t do a damn thing to stop it. He spun around you. He ran over you. Every player in the league would tell you that he was the best player on the field when they played against him. But I guess the keyboard cowboys know more than the players and coaches tasked with stopping him.
Great guy, great player. Loved watching him play. Even when he abused my team. A lot if similarities to Gale Sayer. Nuff said.
Absolutely qualified for “Hall of Very Good”. Would have loved to see him play another 4-5 years.
He clearly doesn’t belong and neither does Warner, Bettis, Sapp and many more.
Agreed. Hall of very good.
Everybody gets a trophy