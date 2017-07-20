Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 20, 2017, 5:59 AM EDT

Gauging the expectations for Bills DE Shaq Lawson this season.

The Dolphins’ improvement has people there excited about being a football town again.

Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s contractual future could become messy, soon.

The Jets are hoping to get more from the TE position this year.

A look at some breakout candidates in Ravens camp.

A man tried to use former Bengals WR Chad Johnson’s identity at a Louis Vuitton store in Colorado.

A rebuilt offensive line is one reason for optimism for the Browns.

With big money comes big expectations for the Steelers offense.

Texans G Jeff Allen has something to prove, according to teammates.

The latest update on Colts QB Andrew Luck’s shoulder isn’t much of an update.

The Jaguars WRs have a lot on the line this year.

A list of 50 things about the Titans, which seems like an awful lot.

The Broncos hope to sweeten up their defense this year.

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt will carry a heavier burden than some rookies this year.

The Chargers look at their own offensive line (though they should have done so before now).

Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch has added a local institution soul food restaurant to his portfolio.

The Cowboys are offering a limited number of free tickets to training camp practices.

Giants WR Odell Beckham responded to pleas to reach out to a fan fighting cancer.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson doesn’t foresee giving up play-calling duties this year.

Washington WR Josh Doctson is under pressure to perform after his injury plagued rookie year.

How will the Bears adjust to a new-look WR corps?

The Lions have some competition for LB jobs.

Former Packers CB Casey Hayward is still salty about his departure.

Vikings LB Eric Kendricks can’t wait to see old friend Adrian Peterson in the opener.

Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff to host a build-a-bike day.

The Panthers are encouraged by QB Cam Newton’s progress in his shoulder rehab.

Taking a look at how the Saints’ special teams stack up.

The Buccaneers have some new faces in the secondary to create competition.

There are some legitimate questions about the Cardinals offense heading into camp.

The Rams could struggle until they stabilize their offensive line.

49ers legend Joe Montana thinks it was a mistake to let Jim Harbaugh leave.

Will the Seahawks K change prove to be a good move?