Unexpected Chiefs tie becomes most amazing aspect of O.J. Simpson parole hearing

Posted by Mike Florio on July 20, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT

Many stunning things happened during the O.J. Simpson parole hearing. But the most stunning thing happened this morning, when one of the members of the parole board decided to wear his Kansas City Chiefs tie to the proceedings.

Yes, for whatever reason, a grown man with a job that carries real significance and responsibility opted to wear a novelty necktie with the colors and logos of a football team.

Maybe he’s lashing out at the looming arrival of the Raiders in Nevada. Maybe he wanted to make a roundabout reference to Marcus Allen. Maybe the guy is just a really big Chiefs fan.

Regardless, it was definitely unusual. Unusual enough that the Chiefs are trending on Twitter, and striking enough to get the Chiefs official Twitter account to chime in.

Meanwhile, a decision on O.J.’s parole could come any minute now. If he gets out, he’ll probably buy a Chiefs tie.